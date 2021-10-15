Coast Guard at Catholic football preview capsule

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Washington, D.C. (spectators are allowed)

Records: Coast Guard 2-4 overall, 0-2 NEWMAC; Catholic 4-2, 2-0.

Players to watch: Coast Guard: QB Tafari Wall (82-for-164, 998 yards, 6 TDs, 10 INTs), RB Jared Colletti (117 carries, 566 yards, 3 TDs; 19 catches, 201 yards, 2 TDs), TE Matt Ross (21 catches, 154 yards), WR Damaso Jaime (20 catches, 360 yards, 3 TDs), LB Michael Palermo (53 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 quarterback hurries), LB Connor Healy (36 tackles), LB Ethan Lasher (4 INTs), DB William Price (3 INTs), K-P Finnegan Hall (11-for-13 XP, 5-for-9 FGs, 37.1 yards per punt).

Catholic, QB Madden Lowe (197-for-282, 1,792 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs; 53 carries, 107 yards, RB Kevin Licciardi (45 carries, 179 yards, 1 TD), WR Mark Cheffers (39 catches, 407 yards, 2 TDs), WR Preston Jeffrey (32 catches, 391 yards, 5 TDs), LB Dieter Kerat (38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss), LB Liam Dearing (34 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss), DB Mason Stillwell (3 INTs).

Analysis: Coast Guard will try to right itself after a 60-0 loss last week at league favorite Springfield, one which coach C.C. Grant called "the perfect storm" with a physical Springfield team coming off a bye week and playing its first home game of the season. "If you coach or play in this game long enough you will get the woodshed beating and that that's what happened Saturday; we got taken out behind the woodshed," Grant said. "They put it on us. In every aspect and facet of the game, we got dominated." ... The Bears go from facing the run-based triple-option of Springfield to the pass-happy Cardinals, whose quarterback, sophomore Madden Lowe, leads the NEWMAC with 197 pass completions, 282 attempts and 16 touchdowns. "It's ironic," Grant said, "last week we defended a team that ran the ball 95% of the time and this week we defend a team that throws the ball 90% of the time." Coast Guard sophomore tight end Matt Ross said the triple-option was hard for the Bears to replicate in practice to get the defense the proper reps headed into the Springfield game. "I think our defense is going to have a big step-up this week," said Ross, who also called the shutout on the part of the offense frustrating. "In my whole career I don't think I've ever been shut out on offense. ... I'm excited to go down there. This is a great week to bounce back." ... Coast Guard freshman quarterback Joseph Armentrout came on in the first half Saturday in relief of junior starter Tafari Wall. Armentrout was 3-for-11 for 21 yards. "I told the offensive guys if they want to put a package together for Joe to play this week, I wouldn't be opposed to it, but Tafari's still the starter," Grant said. ... Catholic's offense is averaging 361.3 yards per game (300.2 passing) and giving up 372.3 yards per game on defense (207.2 passing). ... The Cardinals are coming off a 30-7 win over WPI to improve to 2-0 in NEWMAC play, as Madden threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns to earn NEWMAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Catholic is one of three unbeaten teams in league play along with Merchant Marine (2-0) and Springfield (1-0). ... Coast Guard won the last meeting between the two in 2019, 20-14, with a Jon Wagner 12-yard touchdown in double overtime.

— Vickie Fulkerson