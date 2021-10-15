NFA names Mike Murphy new men's lacrosse coach

Mike Murphy, who has been part of numerous high school and college programs in the region, has been named the new boys' lacrosse coach at Norwich Free Academy, athletic director Roy Wentworth announced Friday.

“Mike Murphy has a proven background in the sport of lacrosse, and I am excited for what he will bring to our program,” Wentworth said in a release. “His coaching experience at the youth, high school and collegiate levels, combined with his playing career, make Mike the right choice. I look forward to his work with our student-athletes.”

Murphy was previously the head coach at Montville, Old Lyme and Wheeler. He has also served as a technical director and coach for the Groton/Mystic Lacrosse Association, as well as being head coach as Mitchell College and St. Thomas More.

“I am thrilled to join NFA and lead this program,” said Murphy. “I’m excited to focus on team and player development in a way that will continue to have an impact on our overall program competitiveness. This is a great opportunity.”

As a player, Murphy played two national championships seasons at Nassau Community College before finishing his career at Division II Fairleigh Dickinson, where he was team captain and starting midfielder on a team ranked 11th in the nation.