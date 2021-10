While production of the C7 Corvette ZR1 ended quite some time ago, it remains the most powerful ‘Vette ever built and is the subject of this review from Throttle House. As the reviewers note, prices of C7 ZR1 models have been soaring in Canada, so much so that buying a used one will set back locals about CA$250,000 (~US$198,700), roughly CA$100,000 (~US$80,000) more than when the car was new. That is an extraordinary amount of money, particularly when you consider that the C8 Corvette Z06 is just around the corner and, although it won’t be as powerful, it will be significantly cheaper and, if the reports are true, quite exciting.

