Precast Construction Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Larsen & Toubro, Kiewit, Skanska, Boral

The global aerospace fastener market is expected to reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for flight journey across the world is estimated to stimulate the market demand in the upcoming years. Airlines across the globe are increasing their activities to cater to more passengers by updating their fleets and adding modern aircraft that are more fuel-efficient to compete with low-cost competitors while sustaining healthy profitability. As aerospace fasteners are used in the manufacturing of aircraft, the demand for these components is anticipated to increase as more people opt for air travel both domestically and internationally. The aviation industry has seen substantial growth over the past 20 years, with the number of passengers rising from 1.47 Billion in 1998 to 3.98 Billion in 2017.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 17 HOURS AGO