Public Health

SC reports new 1,333 COVID-19 cases, 119 new deaths Friday

WIS-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday....

www.wistv.com

healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 425 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 644 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
#Covid 19#Drugs#Weather#Sc#Forecast Updated
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
Health
Politics
WIS
Public Health
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Car Fire In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Firefighters were called to the area of North Franklintown Road and Winans Way on Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after arriving on scene but found a person dead inside the vehicle. The cause of the fire along with the cause of the person’s death remains under investigation. No other details about the victim have been released at this time. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
BALTIMORE, MD
WIS-TV

Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was arrested and charged for smuggling weed from a California airport to Columbia. Kevin Antwan Simmons, 43, is charged with trafficking marijuana after officials found more than 40 pounds of weed and $4,000 in his suitcase at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Author Ed Anderson

T-Mobile Robbery Results In Multiple Deaths

Christopher RansomPhoto from Christopher Ransom's Facebook. Usually, the consequences of a bad joke are some groans from loved ones. While dad jokes have taken flight with many comedians and paternal figures, most are forgotten faster than the joke is told. Nobody gets shot.
QUEENS, NY
WIS-TV

Bishopville officials searching for missing woman

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Bishopville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Shareese McCoy, 30, was last seen leaving her mother’s home in Bishopville at 8 a.m. on October 20, 2021, according to officers. She was driving a 2004 black Honda Accord with a South Carolina plate 9124PJ. The car is said to have a busted tail light and a dented trunk.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Lancaster mom overcomes the odds following battle with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pregnant women are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people, according to the CDC. The agency says the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any unknown or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. However, despite those published and studied...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man convicted in Horry County bingo hall shooting sentenced to life in prison

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man convicted of killing a father and son during an armed robbery at an Horry County bingo hall has now been sentenced. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Derrick Rivera to two life sentences for two murder convictions along with an additional 30 years for an armed robbery conviction. Those sentences will run concurrently.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

