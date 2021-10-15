SC reports new 1,333 COVID-19 cases, 119 new deaths Friday

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Firefighters were called to the area of North Franklintown Road and Winans Way on Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after arriving on scene but found a person dead inside the vehicle. The cause of the fire along with the cause of the person’s death remains under investigation. No other details about the victim have been released at this time. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO