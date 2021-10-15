WR Curtis Samuel out, WR Terry McLaurin questionable for Washington vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Football Team wide receiver (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Field Yates on Twitter) McLaurin did not participate in Friday's practice due to a hamstring injury. According to head coach Ron Rivera, McLaurin came in and felt a little tight. The Football Team is handling his injury with an abundance of caution. He spent time with trainers during Friday's session and was added to the injury report with a new hamstring injury. The 26-year-old has hauled in 29 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns over five games in 2021. Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) was ruled out, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, and DeAndre Carter would see an uptick in targets if McLaurin cannot suit up. Fantasy managers should check back Sunday to ensure McLaurin is active before inserting him into their starting lineups. Stay tuned.

