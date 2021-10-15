CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Curtis Samuel out, WR Terry McLaurin questionable for Washington vs. Kansas City Chiefs

By ESPN.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Football Team receiver Curtis Samuel was ruled out of Sunday's game with a groin injury that could lead to a...

Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff OUT, Terry McLaurin Questionable for Chiefs game

Ron Rivera gave some injury updates after the team’s final practice before Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brandon Scherff(knee) and Sam Cosmi(ankle) will both miss the game, and the team will replace them with Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas. Curtis Samuel(groin) and Sam Sims(hamstring) will both miss another game. Rivera said they will learn more about Samuel’s injury on Monday, and make a decision about where he is in his recovery.
