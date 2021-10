The following press release was submitted by the local Tactical Civics Appomattox County chapter:. Americans who are worried about America’s trajectory will be pleased to know of a citizen action organization called Tactical Civics, which recently launched a chapter in our county. With over 231 county chapters from coast to coast so far, after more than 60,000 hours of R&D, Tactical Civics developed a comprehensive and long-term mission entailing peaceful, lawful action projects and reform laws to bring government back under the control of We The People.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO