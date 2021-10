Nathan Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3 will likely happen at some point in the next decade, but until then, we have almost weekly Twitter clashes to keep us interested. At this point, there doesn’t even need to be a real reason for one rival to snipe at the other. Somehow, this latest shot from McGregor began after British political advisor Dominic Cummins advised Diaz not to resign with UFC.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO