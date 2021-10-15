CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Expensify has filed to go public

By Benjamin Pimentel
protocol.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpensify, which makes cloud software that helps businesses manage their expenses, filed for an initial public offering on Friday. Expensify, which was founded in 2008, said it plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "EXFY." The Portland-based company reported a loss of $1.7 million,...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

FaZe Clan Going Public At An Estimated $1 Billion

Esports and gaming organization FaZe Clan has announced its plans to go public through a merger that will value the company as a whole at around $1 billion. The merger is with a blank check company called B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp — essentially a company that is founded and raises money specifically for the purpose of merging with or being acquired by another company. As a part of the merger, BDPM will pay an estimated $291 million to FaZe, which will be used to fund its ongoing global growth efforts —including potential future acquisitions. BDPM will change its name to FaZe Holdings Inc, and the combined company will trade under the ticker symbol FAZE.
FIFA
protocol.com

Facebook Files, PayPal and Pinterest, Netflix's rocky month, and productivity influencers

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: First, a brief update on the Facebook Files, as more stories start to come out. Then, Owen Thomas joins the show to discuss PayPal's reported interest in acquiring Pinterest, and why that deal might actually make sense for both sides. Janko Roettgers then discusses the good, bad and complicated of Netflix's last few weeks, before Lizzy Lawrence joins the show to talk about the world of productivity influencers.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reid Hoffman
Person
Dave Chappelle
tvtechnology.com

Redbox Will Go Public On October 25

NEW YORK & OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.—Redbox has announced that it has completed its business combination with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The merger will allow “Redbox Entertainment Inc.” common stock and warrants to begin trading on NASDAQ on Monday, October 25, 2021, under the ticker symbols “RDBX and “RDBXW,”
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Report: Epic Games ends every-other-Friday-off policy

Epic Games will no longer give employees every other Friday off, Bloomberg reported Friday. The policy began during the pandemic and was always meant to be temporary, according to Epic Games, which didn't immediately return a request for comment from Protocol. "Right now, we are seeing lots of Fridays off...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Snap said Apple's privacy push hurt its business, and investors are panicking

Snap shares fell around 22% as the market opened Friday morning, the day after Snap announcing Apple's ad-tracking changes is presenting more of a challenge than it thought. "We grappled with industry changes to the way advertising is targeted, optimized, and measured on iOS that created a more significant impact on our business than we had expected," Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman said on the company's earnings call Thursday.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Cloud Software#Big Tech#Exfy#Verge#Cisa#The Antimonopoly Bureau#Reuters#Senate
KITV.com

WeWork is finally going public. A lot has changed

When WeWork's plans for a blockbuster initial public offering imploded in 2019, the company became a poster child for the excesses of venture capital and startup culture in the post-2008 era. "What happened to WeWork is not just a failure of this particular set of individuals," wrote Shira Ovide, a...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

PayPal is thinking about buying Pinterest

PayPal is interested in buying Pinterest, according to Bloomberg News. The payments company recently approached Pinterest about a possible acquisition with a price tag of around $45 billion, Bloomberg reported. The potential deal comes during a tumultuous time for Pinterest, which saw its cofounder Evan Sharp leave for LoveFrom last...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Why Segment is central to Twilio’s path to enterprise software stardom

This week at Twilio's annual conference, it's Segment, the company it acquired last year for $3.2 billion, that's poised to take center stage. Signal kicks off on Wednesday. Alongside Michelle Obama, one of the highlights of the two-day event is bound to be Twilio Engage, a new product that showcases the combined capabilities of the cloud communications provider and Segment, the customer data platform vendor that Twilio bought last November.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Amazon Cloud Storage Challenger Backblaze Files to Go Public

Backblaze's B2 object-storage service competes with offerings from Amazon and other cloud providers. While B2 represents less than one-third of total revenue, it's growing 60% year over year. Backblaze, a company that backs up data on people's computers and provides cloud-based storage space that companies use to store and retrieve...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Snapchat
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
crunchbase.com

Expensify Files S-1 As IPO Market For Enterprise Tech Heats Up

Expense management platform Expensify officially filed its S-1 late Friday, joining the parade of enterprise tech companies going public this year. The Portland-based company aims to follow enterprise-facing tech companies like WalkMe, Sprinklr, Confluent and others, which have all gone public in the last several months. Just last week, San Francisco-based DevOps platform GitLab saw its shares spike nearly 35 percent in first-day trading—giving the company a market cap of nearly $15 billion.
BUSINESS
The Oregonian

Portland software company files to go public with Oregon’s first tech IPO since 2004

Expensify, a Portland company that makes software to manage employees’ expense reports, filed for an initial public offering Friday. It would be Oregon’s first tech IPO since 2004, when Cascade Microtech went public, and just the second substantial IPO from any Oregon firm during that 17-year stretch. Coffee chain Dutch Bros, which went public last month, is the other.
OREGON STATE
protocol.com

Everything you need to know about the Expensify IPO

Expensify, which was founded in 2008, filed for an initial public offering on Friday, Oct. 15. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "EXFY." The company is known for its cloud software, which helps businesses manage their finances. What Expensify does. Expensify offers...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Milan Laser hair removal company files to go public

Milan Laser Inc., the profitable Nebraska-based laser hair removal company, has filed to go public. The company has not yet determined how many shares it will offering in its initial public offering, the expected pricing of the IPO or the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO. The company did said it have three classes of common stock. The Class A shares to offered in the IPO will have one per share, while Class B and Class C shares will initially have 10 votes. The company expects its shares to list on the NYSE under the ticker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Crain's Chicago Business

There's another way to go public

For private companies seeking to take the public-company plunge, this has been an opportunistic time. The S&P 500 has been up 18 percent this year and the Nasdaq up 15 percent amid a race for new listings on U.S. exchanges. Business owners looking to bypass the red tape in hiring underwriters and touring Wall Street are turning to special-purpose-acquisition companies (SPACs) as a convenient going-public vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy