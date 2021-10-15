CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would-be burglar with 37 prior arrests charged after allegedly chasing woman to Bronx apartment

By WCBS 880 Newsroom
 9 days ago
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A man with dozens of prior arrests has been charged after allegedly chasing a woman to her apartment before getting a door slammed in his face, police said.

Police said Orisha Luckey, 41, was arrested Friday and charged with burglary. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Luckey has 37 prior arrests.

The botched burglary was captured on surveillance video that was released by the NYPD last week.

Police said on Sept. 23, the man followed the 50-year-old woman into her apartment building at East 168th Street and Sherman Avenue in Concourse Village around 2 a.m.

Video shows the woman opening her apartment door and the man rushing towards her. But as he approaches the door, the woman slams it shut. He then appears to ring the doorbell.

Police said the man ultimately fled the area on foot empty-handed.

The victim, who wasn’t hurt, told ABC7 that she noticed two guys outside the building who appeared suspicious, and heard one call for her shortly after.

“What if I had the top door locked? What if I had the top door locked? He could've gotten me,” she said.

