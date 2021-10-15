CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals seeking 5th straight win over Browns

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udyww_0cSk5sDZ00

The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns do not meet often. Typically, being in different conferences, they would face each other once every four years.

This year, they face one another because of the 17th game on the schedule.

Their history against one another dates back to 1950 and the Browns have actually dominated the series. The Browns are 33-15-3 against the Cardinals.

In fact, the Browns won the first 12 meetings between 1950-1955. From 1950-1962, the Browns were 23-2-1 against the Cardinals.

Since then, the Cardinals are 13-10-2 against them.

However, the Cardinals have won the last four matchups and the Browns have not beaten the Cardinals since 2003.

Let’s look back at those four games.

2019: Cardinals 38, Browns 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrcRm_0cSk5sDZ00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In Kyler Murray’s rookie year, he got the best of former Oklahoma teammate Baker Mayfield, but the game was all about Kenyan Drake. He rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Cardinals to the win.

Browns running back Nick Chubb had 127 rushing yards in a losing effort.

2015: Cardinals 34, Browns 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrq8B_0cSk5sDZ00
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the Cardinals’ fantastic 2015 season, they got a bit of a scare from the Browns. They fell behind 20-7 on the road but Carson Palmer threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half and the defense didn’t allow the Browns to score in the second half.

2011: Cardinals 20, Browns 17 (OT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNMQm_0cSk5sDZ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals had to overcome a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit, but a Beanie Wells rushing touchdown and a Jay Feely field goal tied the game, forcing overtime, and then Feely hit a 22-yarder to win it in overtime.

2007: Cardinals 27, Browns 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WC0q_0cSk5sDZ00

Derek Anderson, who would later be a starting quarterback for the Cardinals three years later, almost gave the Browns a win at the end of the game.

The Cardinals never trailed in the game, with the scoring starting with a Rod Hood 71-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Anderson thought he had a touchdown pass to Kellen Winslow with the final play of the game. Winslow did not get both feet down in the end zone, but back then, the officials believed the receiver didn’t get his feet down because he was pushed out by the defender, it could be ruled a catch.

Officials did not believe that was the case in this instance and the Cardinals came away with a win at home.

