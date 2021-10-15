Learn jack-o-lantern painting at Free Sunday class

For this Sunday’s FREE online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association, participants will be using tempera paints to paint jack-o-lanterns on paper.

Join up as Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Arts talks to us about proper techniques for tempera paints and filling us in on all things gourd!

It’s gonna be a gourd of a good time!

The class is open to all ages.

To participate, log on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/190609727827.

The FREE Sunday online classes are sponsored by the Burin Arts Association, the City of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA.