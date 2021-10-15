CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Learn jack-o-lantern painting at Free Sunday class

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AwSe_0cSk5lHi00

For this Sunday’s FREE online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association, participants will be using tempera paints to paint jack-o-lanterns on paper.

  • Join up as Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Arts talks to us about proper techniques for tempera paints and filling us in on all things gourd!
  • It’s gonna be a gourd of a good time!
  • The class is open to all ages.
  • To participate, log on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/190609727827.

The FREE Sunday online classes are sponsored by the Burin Arts Association, the City of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

Comments / 0

 

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

