How to Watch ‘Halloween Kills': Where the New Sequel Is Streaming

The bar for Halloween sequels is not too terribly high, a fact that Halloween Kills takes great pains to wrap itself in like a fur coat with tire treads across its back. Aiming for the temporal structure of Godfather II but somehow also being the Rise of Skywalker of the Halloween series, this is such a tonal and narrative mess that it already feels like it’s retconning itself out of existence before you’re even past the first reel. Ostensibly written by the same creative team as 2018’s Halloween (Scott Teems, Danny “Bust-Ass From All the Real Girls” McBride, and director David Gordon Green), Halloween Kills is so at odds with every narrative point in its predecessor that it feels like one of those instances where Writers’ Guild rules mean that none of the people who actually wrote on the film get screen credit.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO