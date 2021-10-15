CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Extraordinary performances lift ‘Mass’

By Ryan Bordow
azbigmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first 30 minutes of Mass are a masterclass in beating around the bush. The opening scenes are run-of-the-mill—volunteers set up a table and four chairs in the basement of an Episcopal church—but there’s a nervous energy in the air. The volunteers keep talking around the meeting they’re setting up, and...

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
Albia Newspapers

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: MASS

Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool, Kagen Albright, Michelle N. Carter. MASS takes place in and around an Episcopal church, but the drama is not in the least concerned with church business, nor is there any discussion of formal religion. (It is not to be confused with Netflix’s MIDNIGHT MASS.)
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘Mass’ Review: Fran Kranz delivers a remarkable, yet devastating debut as grief-stricken parents attempt to move forward

Watching Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton is on par with taking a masterclass on acting as the four actors deliver unforgettable performances that highlight the complexity of human behavior. A school shooting draws two sets of devastated parents together to work out feelings of grief, anger, and accountability. The term “closure” feels extraneous in this situation as the gripping film elicits empathy for both couples as the church setting becomes the ideal vantage point.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Oscar spotlight: Martha Plimpton (‘Mass’) gives career-best performance as heartbreak walking

Much of the accolades for Bleecker Street’s “Mass” have centered around Ann Dowd, and deservedly so. But I wanted to take a moment to shine an Oscar spotlight on the equally impressive Martha Plimpton. The Emmy winner (and former Goonie) gives a career-best performance as Gail, the heartbroken mother of a boy who’s killed in a school shooting/bombing. Jason Isaacs takes on the role of Jay, her supportive husband. Dowd and Reed Birney play Linda and Richard, respectively, the guilt-ridden parents of the teenager who caused the murders. In other words, if you haven’t seen “Mass” yet, bring the tissues....
MOVIES
trinitonian.com

Midnight Mass delivers in performance, production

Mike Flanagan is easily one of the best directors working in the horror genre today. Starting off with the independent films “Absentia,” “Oculus,” “Hush” and “Before I Wake,” he later moved on to the mainstream with “Ouija: Origin of Evil.” Although the film had a pretty small budget of roughly $10 million, it was both a critical and financial success, especially compared to its 2014 predecessor “Ouija” (which was critically panned). His success continued once he made “Gerald’s Game,” an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, and then later returned to King’s material with 2019’s “Doctor Sleep.”
MOVIES
Dallas News

Review: Dallas Bach Society gives lackluster performances of harpsichord concertos

Though Bach composed deeply religious and highly intellectual works, he also produced music to entertain audiences. His harpsichord concertos, for instance, allow soloists to dazzle with virtuosity. The Dallas Bach Society presented five of these concertos — BWV 1052 and 1054-1057 — Friday night at Zion Lutheran Church, for live...
DALLAS, TX
boisestatepublicradio.org

'Mass,' filmed in Idaho, is getting some of the best reviews of the year

The Chicago Reader has compared the script for the film Mass to works of Tennessee Williams, adding that it is “riveting and unforgettable.” And Variety says the film “announces Fran Kranz as a bold new filmmaker who has earned the right to excavate a subject as sensitive as this one.
IDAHO STATE
/Film

Midnight Mass Star Kate Siegel On Performing That Monologue And Embracing Obsession [Interview]

Erin's faith in "Midnight Mass" is complicated yet pure. She's someone seeking community and peace, but at the same time, that respectful desire was born out of hardship and tragedy. She escaped her home and her mother, who called her a "godless heathen," only to return and continue to struggle with the past. She's one of the many rich characters in "Midnight Mass," which is another Mike Flanagan project that delivers equally compelling drama and horror.
SCIENCE
showbizjunkies.com

‘Dune’ Review: An Epic Tale Told With Stunning Visuals and Outstanding Performances

Director Denis Villeneuve’s stunning take on Frank Herbert’s Dune pulls off the near-impossible by not only living up to its pre-release hype but also surpassing expectations. This PG-13 adaptation is a visually spectacular, mesmerizing introduction to this world of spice, sandworms, and warring noble families. Dune begins by announcing what’s...
MOVIES
azbigmedia.com

‘Potted Potter’ flies into the Madison Center for the Arts

For more than two decades, the “Harry Potter” series of books has captivated legions of readers. If the thought of devoting time to reading thousands of pages about the ins and outs of wizards and witches is daunting, a Broadway production that has condensed and puréed seven Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes will land at the Madison Center for the Arts October 28-30.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Maya and the Three’: TV Review

Every scene in Maya and the Three is a feast for the eyes. Deep golds, shimmering blues and fierce reds meld beautifully in this Netflix series about the adventures of a Mesoamerican teen who’s more interested in polishing her fighting skills than attending to her royal duties. Created by The Book of Life director Jorge Gutiérrez, Maya and the Three is a grand fantasy adventure told in nine chapters, beginning on the day of the feisty protagonist’s coronation as princess of the Teca Kingdom. The first episode, “Chapter 1: Quinceañera,” opens with Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana) recounting a tale that...
TV SERIES
chscommunicator.com

“Midnight Mass” Review

After four long years in prison, Riley Flynn returns home to the diminutive, isolated Crockett Island in the new Netflix series, “Midnight Mass.”. Created and written by Mike Flanagan (previous titles include “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Doctor Sleep”), “Midnight Mass” is a twisted and dark horror mini-series. It primarily takes place on Crockett Island, a tiny piece of land surrounded by at least 30 miles of ocean in any direction, with much of the story happening within the island’s church—St. Patrick.
TV SERIES
chatsports.com

The extraordinary beginnings of Jakai Newton

What happened on his first Halloween wasn’t expected. Jakai Newton was five months old when his father Brandon Newton took him and his cousins trick or treating. Brandon held young Jakai in his arms as they went from house to house. Sometime during that evening, they arrived at a moment...
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

PinkPantheress Hunts for Ghosts in ‘Feast on This’

PinkPantheress pulls back the curtain on her artist origins while hunting for ghosts in new short film Feast on This. The nine-minute clip is part of Spotify’s Radar program, which features emerging artists. In the grainy visual, she hangs out with friends at Allington Castle, where they go ghost hunting. In between footage from their investigation, she shares how she got her start in music, confessing she was initially a lead singer in a band and explains why she’s been so mysterious — even with her besties — and discusses her rise to prominence. The TikTok phenomenon recently released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. The 10-track project features breakout songs “Pain” and “Just for Me.” “Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,” PinkPantheress told Rolling Stone in a recent interview about approaching music. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fosse/Verdon,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Stars Join “Anti-American Dream Thriller” ‘The Lot’ (Exclusive)

Tedra Millan (Fosse/Verdon) and Michael Reagan (Lovecraft Country) have joined the cast of Speakeasy Pictures’ indie thriller The Lot. The two will take the lead in the feature — described by the filmmakers as an “anti-American dream thriller” — which follows a young, newly-homeless couple who are tormented by masked strangers in a secluded parking lot. The film explores mental illness and America’s obsession with capitalism. Directed by Jason Miller (Echo Boomers), The Lot will be filmed entirely in Chicago’s Deerfield suburb over a four-week shoot. The feature, according to Speakeasy co-founder and producer Seth Savoy, is one of the first productions to instate...
MOVIES
Beaverton Valley Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR
Variety

Bleecker Street Buys Family Drama ‘Sundown’ Starring Tim Roth, Set to Release in 2022

Bleecker Street has landed North American rights to “Sundown,” a suspenseful drama about family and privilege. Filmmaker Michel Franco (” After Lucia”) wrote and directed the movie, which will be released in theaters sometime in 2022. “Sundown” — starring Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios and Henry Goodman — follows a wealthy British family on a vacation in Acapulco that is abruptly cut short. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions threaten to expose long-gestating rifts. “I’m excited to partner with such a thoughtful distributor as Bleecker Street to bring ‘Sundown’ to North American audiences,” Franco said in a statement....
MOVIES

