New Title Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she's been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO