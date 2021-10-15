CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Vikings' plan for LT Christian Darrisaw is to play him most of all snaps

By Jack White
 9 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

With former Vikings LT Riley Reiff departing this offseason, Minnesota drafted a tackle who seemed likely to slot into Reiff’s old spot.

As always with the NFL, injuries can derail the plans of any team. In the 2021 NFL draft, the Vikings took Christian Darrisaw, a first-round tackle who has been sidelined for much of his rookie season already with a groin injury.

Now, Vikings fans could see Darrisaw in a larger sample size of snaps on Sunday against the Panthers. According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Minnesota plans to play Darrisaw most of all snaps against the Panthers in Week 6.

Minnesota played Darrisaw for 26 snaps in the Week 5 victory over the Lions. Rashod Hill, the starting left tackle up until now, played 39 vs. Detroit. Those roles could very well switch against Carolina. And beyond that, Darrisaw could be the Vikings’ left tackle of the future. But first, he has to show he can stay healthy in the league.

