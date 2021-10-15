CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester City's Iheanacho available for Manchester United clash as Rodgers predicts Ndidi's return date

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Eagles midfielder is still on the sidelines while his compatriot reported back from international duty in top form. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Kelechi Iheanacho's availability for their Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday but Wilfred Ndidi is yet to recover from his...

Sunderland Echo

The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans talk Gillingham and Manchester United U21s clashes, Dan Neil's screamer and Arbenit Xhemajli's return

The Black Cats enjoyed a free weekend after their clash with Oxford United was postponed but are in action on Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy. The Wearsiders are now outside the automatic promotion places in League One following wins for Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers. Lee Johnson’s men, though,...
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium this afternoon as the visitors look to regain momentum in the Premier League title race.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United drew 1-1 with Everton last time out, having lost to Aston Villa in their previous top-flight fixture.FOLLOW LIVE: Leicester vs Man United – latest updatesAs such, the Red Devils enter the weekend on 14 points, joint-third in the standings with rivals Man City, as well as Everton and Brighton.Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 13th, having failed to win any of their last four Premier League games – with draws in their last two outings.Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.When is it?The match will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsLeicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Ricardo; Maddison, Soumare, Tielemans; Vardy, Iheanacho.Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho.OddsLeicester: 8/3Draw: 11/4Man United: 23/20PredictionMan United to achieve a narrow win without producing a wholly convincing performance. Leicester 1-2 Man United.
BBC

Leicester City v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the team that started the 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace before the international break. Defender Jonny Evans comes in for his first league start since April, while Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and James Maddison also start. Ryan Bertrand,...
vavel.com

Summary and highlights ofrecer Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United

In one hour the match between Leicister City and Manchester United will kick off. You can follow it here on VAVEL. Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United?. The match can be seen on television through the Sky Premier League. However, nbsp;a good option is to follow...
fourfourtwo.com

Jonny Evans' absence has revealed Leicester's weakness – just as it did for Manchester United

The Harry Maguire derby will take place without Harry Maguire. The Jonny Evans derby may not feature Jonny Evans. When Leicester host Manchester United on Saturday, it was set to be a meeting of centre-backs with shared features on their CVs, but very different price tags. United made Maguire the most expensive footballing central defender in history when they bought him from Leicester for £80 million; his old team-mate Evans, whose route from Old Trafford took him via West Bromwich Albion, cost City just £3 million. He is an example that, while there has been an explosion in the price of centre-backs, bargains can still be found.
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 2 Manchester United

Leicester City won a hard-fought and entertaining battle against Manchester United 4-2 on Saturday at the King Power, ending the Red Devils undefeated strike on the road at 29 matches. First-half strikes by Mason Greenwood and Youri Tielemans saw the sides go into the tunnel on even terms. After the break, a stunning barrage of goals by Çağlar Söyüncü, Jamie Vardy, and Patson Daka overwhelm the visitors who could only manage a single strike by Marcus Rashford.
The Independent

Leicester strip bare Manchester United’s flaws to reveal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s limitations

The writing was on the wall if you cared to look beyond the results, intermittent sprinkling of star dust, and layers of nostalgia.Manchester United were spanked by Leicester City – and convincingly, despite the chaotic nature of the closing stages at King Power Stadium – as they were tactically undressed for all their flaws to be nakedly obvious.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men arrived in the East Midlands on Saturday afternoon level on points with Manchester City. It made it convenient to dust off any criticism of their mediocre performances by directing a finger to the league table and reminding of...
