Toms River, NJ

Lane To Close On Seaside Bridge For Repairs

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dui2J_0cSk3LJg00
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – One of the westbound lanes on the bridge out of Seaside will be closed for repairs, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

The work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 18 and will continue through 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. The contractor, PKF Mark III, will only close the lane during the day. Bridge deck and joint repairs will be done between Sunset Drive and Douglas Avenue.

Two lanes are expected to be open during the process. The entire project will do other lanes and will take several weeks.

It’s part of a $9.6 million federally-funded preventative bridge maintenance contract that will make repairs to 11 bridges to improve safety and extend the useful life of the bridges, the DOT said.

Message signs will tell drivers what lane is closed and how to drive safely.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

