Lane To Close On Seaside Bridge For Repairs

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – One of the westbound lanes on the bridge out of Seaside will be closed for repairs, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

The work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 18 and will continue through 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. The contractor, PKF Mark III, will only close the lane during the day. Bridge deck and joint repairs will be done between Sunset Drive and Douglas Avenue.

Two lanes are expected to be open during the process. The entire project will do other lanes and will take several weeks.

It’s part of a $9.6 million federally-funded preventative bridge maintenance contract that will make repairs to 11 bridges to improve safety and extend the useful life of the bridges, the DOT said.

Message signs will tell drivers what lane is closed and how to drive safely.