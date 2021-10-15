CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Performed a New Song With a Mariachi Band for Her Tiny Desk

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello had already enlisted a big band for her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, reimagining her hits with horns, an expanded percussion section, and two backup singers alongside the usual guitars and keys....

NME

TWICE perform new song ‘Candy’ in celebration of sixth anniversary

TWICE have unveiled a brand-new song titled ‘Candy’ in celebration of the group’s sixth anniversary. The nine-member group held a livestream in celebration of their sixth debut anniversary on October 20, where they performed an unreleased English-language single titled ‘Candy’ live for their fans. “My candy, sugar so sweet /...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WOODZ performs ‘WAITING’ with a live band

WOODZ has now featured in the latest video for Mdromeda‘s Band LIVE series. In the video, he performs his song, ‘WAITING,‘ with the backing of a live band. His clear, powerful voice combined with the fresh, rich sounds of the live instruments make the performance even more powerful and stunning. The emotions and beauty of the song really shine!
MUSIC
Person
Camila Cabello
The FADER

Dijon announces debut album Absolutely, shares live performance of new song

Dijon has been one of the more compelling artists to rise as genre-ambiguous musicians flooded the soul genre in the wake of Frank Ocean's rise. After two collections on Warner, Sci Fi 1 and the EP How Do You Feel About Getting Married?, Dijon will finally share his debut album Absolutely, out on November 5. Last week we got the lead single "Many Times," a Songs You Need-playlisted track, but today's drop is a bit more unorthodox: it's a live performance of the as-yet-untitled first track on Absolutely, shot with a full band in a living room. The new song is a ballad about appreciating the big, little, and not-so-flattering moments of a person with strong Prince vibes with a bed of ghostly ambiance and thundering drums. The band's chemistry is something beautiful, and I'm glad I experienced the song for the first time this way. Watch above.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! song of the day: Band of Horses announce upcoming album with new song “Crutch”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. It’s been over five years since Band of Horses released their last record. So it came as great news that they will drop their new album, Things Are Great, on January 21. We get the first taste with the lead single release “Crutch.” It’s a guitar-driven pop tune that is both deeply personal and hopeful. It’s the classic Band of Horses sound that we love. It feels like the return of a long lost friend.
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Nicki Nicole: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. Sitting next to rapper Nicki Nicole, on a stack of books, you'll see...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Camila Cabello Rocks NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert with ‘Havana,’ ‘Don’t Go Yet,’ & More

Camila Cabello was invited to bring her brigade of hits to help NPR close out their 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month celebration via their wildly popular segment ‘Tiny Desk Concerts.’. Delivering a rousing, cross-cultural performance by lending stripped down renditions of her biggest hits “Havana,” “Señorita,” “Don’t Go Yet,” and more,...
CELEBRITIES
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Adele shared a visual for her new song “Easy On Me”

After a 6-year hiatus and some light teasing, Adele is finally back with new music. Her new album 30 is set to be released on November 19, and she released a new track titled “Easy On Me” ahead of the release. The song arrived with a music video directed by Xavier Dolan, who created the visual for Adele‘s 2015 hit “Hello.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Voice recap: Jason Aldean, Camila Cabello, and more stars arrive for the Battle Rounds

The Battles have begun and now is a chance for the coaches to see who on their team can consistently deliver good vocals. The pressure's on for both the coaches to make wise decisions and the artists to show that they're more than one good performance. To assist on both ends of this, the new crop of Team Advisors has arrived! Joining Team Ariana is one of Ariana Grande's friends and mentors, Kristin Chenoweth. Apparently, they first met when Ariana was just 10 years old and was backstage at Wicked where she sang for Kristin. Team Kelly is joined by one of Kelly's duet partners, country singer Jason Aldean. John Legend has recruited Camila Cabello, a singing competition vet herself, to Team Legend. Blake Shelton has invited his pal Dierks Bentley to help him out as Team Blake takes shape. It should be fun — let's Battle.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Orange

Student musicians play acoustic songs at ‘Tiny Desk’ concert in Bird Library

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Hosting a concert in a library may seem counterintuitive, but senior Jackson Siporin knows how to pull it off. Siporin’s inaugural Tiny Desk Cuse concert featuring singer-songwriter Erin Manion took place in the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons on the first floor of Bird Library on Thursday evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
Soompi

SEVENTEEN To Perform New Song “Rock With You” On “MTV Fresh Out Live”

SEVENTEEN is returning to “MTV Fresh Out Live”!. On October 22 (local time), SEVENTEEN will appear on the American music program “MTV Fresh Out Live” and perform their title track “Rock with you” from their upcoming ninth mini album “Attacca.”. SEVENTEEN first made their appearance on the show in June...
MUSIC
JamBase

Yasmin Williams Performs ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Yasmin Williams is featured in NPR Music’s latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The acclaimed finger-style guitarist played three songs from her 2021 album, Urban Driftwood, as well as a tune off 2018’s Unwind. The Virginia-based artist starts with “Juvenescence” in which she begins by performing the Urban Driftwood stunner in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Willow and Avril Lavigne Are Pop-Punk Giants in the ‘G R O W’ Video

Willow and Avril Lavigne still have room to grow — literally. The two released the music video for their single “G R O W,” off Willow’s July album lately i feel EVERYTHING, featuring the two as literal pop-punk giants towering over a city, among other scenes. It opens with Willow fighting in her bedroom with her (ex?) boyfriend, played by fellow young punk KennyHoopla, before she takes to the streets to dance, graffiti, and rock out with a little help from Lavigne. The Dana Trippe–directed video comes as Willow wraps her solo tour on lately, ahead of a stint opening for Billie Eilish in early 2022, and with her 2020 song “Meet Me at Our Spot” (alongside the Anxiety and Tyler Cole) climbing the charts. It’s called growth.
CELEBRITIES
wfpk.org

Olivia Rodrigo shared a new music video for her song “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut studio album Sour earlier this year, and she’s back with the fifth music video from the collection. The new video, directed by Olivia Bee, provides a visual for the song “Traitor,” and follows the release of “Driver’s License,” “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” and “Brutal,” as well as the concert film Sour Prom.
MUSIC

