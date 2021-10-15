Camila Cabello Performed a New Song With a Mariachi Band for Her Tiny Desk

The Battles have begun and now is a chance for the coaches to see who on their team can consistently deliver good vocals. The pressure's on for both the coaches to make wise decisions and the artists to show that they're more than one good performance. To assist on both ends of this, the new crop of Team Advisors has arrived! Joining Team Ariana is one of Ariana Grande's friends and mentors, Kristin Chenoweth. Apparently, they first met when Ariana was just 10 years old and was backstage at Wicked where she sang for Kristin. Team Kelly is joined by one of Kelly's duet partners, country singer Jason Aldean. John Legend has recruited Camila Cabello, a singing competition vet herself, to Team Legend. Blake Shelton has invited his pal Dierks Bentley to help him out as Team Blake takes shape. It should be fun — let's Battle.

