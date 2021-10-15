Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Arsene Wenger's International Break Proposals

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his thoughts over Arsene Wenger's recent proposals on the future of international football.

The former Arsenal manager has recently spoken on how he thinks the footballing calendar could be changed in forthcoming seasons.

One proposal includes holding the World Cup every two years, rather than its current format of every four years.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford on Saturday evening, Tuchel conveyed his thoughts on Wenger's recent comments.

He said: "I don’t know enough about it.

"I trust Arsene Wenger, he thinks about football first."

The Frenchman left the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 season and hasn't managed another club since.

He is now the Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA.

Tuchel added: "Is it worth to discuss with him and to listen to him? Yes, absolutely. I have not had the time to dig in and to be well informed to speak about it."

Some of the plans also include the possibility of having one or two breaks throughout the season for a total of one month, where qualification for major tournaments would occur for international sides.

Any proposed changes that are approved could see a change in schedule for Chelsea and their players.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table having played seven games so far this season.

Their next game will see them play away at newly promoted Brentford on Saturday evening as Tuchel's side look to continue their strong start to the campaign.

