CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Arsene Wenger's International Break Proposals

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his thoughts over Arsene Wenger's recent proposals on the future of international football.

The former Arsenal manager has recently spoken on how he thinks the footballing calendar could be changed in forthcoming seasons.

One proposal includes holding the World Cup every two years, rather than its current format of every four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKycE_0cSk2s2W00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to the media ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford on Saturday evening, Tuchel conveyed his thoughts on Wenger's recent comments.

He said: "I don’t know enough about it.

"I trust Arsene Wenger, he thinks about football first."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vr0Ti_0cSk2s2W00
SIPA USA

The Frenchman left the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 season and hasn't managed another club since.

He is now the Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA.

Tuchel added: "Is it worth to discuss with him and to listen to him? Yes, absolutely. I have not had the time to dig in and to be well informed to speak about it."

Some of the plans also include the possibility of having one or two breaks throughout the season for a total of one month, where qualification for major tournaments would occur for international sides.

Any proposed changes that are approved could see a change in schedule for Chelsea and their players.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table having played seven games so far this season.

Their next game will see them play away at newly promoted Brentford on Saturday evening as Tuchel's side look to continue their strong start to the campaign.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Arsene Wenger’s long-awaited managerial return has been confirmed

Arsene Wenger’s return to management has been confirmed… but it’ll only be for one game. Wenger enjoyed a brilliant tenure at Arsenal before finally handing over the reins and moving on to a new position in football development with FIFA. The Frenchman has been continually linked with various managerial roles...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Gareth Southgate questions logic of Arsene Wenger qualifying proposal

England manager Gareth Southgate is concerned by proposals put forward by Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, in regards to simplifying qualification for tournament football, claiming players risk going 12 months without playing on the international stage. Wenger has been tasked with reforming and reshaping the international game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Why every Arsenal fan should watch “Arsene Wenger – Invincible”

I got Goosebumps watching ‘Arsene Wenger – Invincible’ movie. As someone who has long written that our next generation of Gooners are being wrongly educated, it would be wrong not to implore all readers to watch this documentary released next month. Too much negatively has been written about Arsene Wenger...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

England boss Gareth Southgate points out the flaws in Arsene Wenger's proposed shake-up of the international calendar with an injured player potentially missing a whole year of action for their country if all qualifiers are crammed into just one month

England manager Gareth Southgate has expressed reservations about Arsene Wenger's proposed reforms of the international calendar, fearing an injured player could be frozen out of their national team for a whole year. Wenger, the former Arsenal boss who is now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, wants to see a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Offside calls to be made by technology - Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes offside calls will be decided by technology by next year. Technology is taking on an increasing role in refereeing decisions across the game, with goalline technology and VAR in effect across the world. But former Arsenal manager Wenger, who is now in charge of global development at...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Frenchman#The Premier League
chatsports.com

He's still got it! Chelsea legend Didier Drogba haunts Arsene Wenger once again after scoring a HAT-TRICK for Marseille legends against former Arsenal boss' UNICEF XI... and brings back his iconic celebration!

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba showed he still hasn't lost his scoring touch after bagging a hat-trick in a charity match - at the expense of Arsene Wenger. Former Arsenal boss Wenger was haunted by the iconic frontman during his time in the dugout, with Drogba having netted 15 goals in just 16 games against his side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher backs Thibaut Courtois in row over UEFA's 'money game' as he hits out at an 'increasingly unsustainable football calendar' - and tells Arsene Wenger to 'listen' to players' concerns over biennial World Cup

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels players are being made to suffer 'an unreasonable and increasingly unsustainable football calendar' - but he is not convinced Arsene Wenger's biennial World Cup plan is the answer to the problem. Wenger has been seeking the support of many top former players and Carragher...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Arsene Wenger: Invincible

Arsene Wenger: Invincible, the definitive portrait of one of the greatest managers of all time, comes to cinemas from November 11. It will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download on November 22. Click here to pre-order now. Courtesy of Noah Media Group, the creators of some of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Sir Alex Ferguson Puts Arsene Wenger Rivalry To One Side And Praises Arsenal Legend For Ultimate 'Achievement'

Sir Alex Ferguson praised Arsene Wenger for his incredible achievement of leading Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ to the Premier League title in their remarkable campaign. The legendary former Manchester United boss relished his heated on-pitch rivalry with former Gunners manager Wenger. But Ferguson’s United side finished third in the 2003-04 Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsene Wenger likens Arsenal exit to ‘a funeral’ in new documentary

Arsene Wenger says leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge was “like a funeral” in a new documentary.Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his reign and is hailed as a hero at the Gunners. One of his greatest achievements was leading the 2004 invincibles, where Arsenal went the entire league season without being defeated.In his new documentary, titled Arsene Wenger: Invincible, he details his departure from the club. “You realise that the end of something is like a funeral,” he says.At the time he said it wasn’t really “his call” to leave the club and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Mikel Arteta tips the next Arsene Wenger graduate to become a coach

Mikel Arteta has tipped Jack Wilshere to become a coach as he talks about the influence that Arsene Wenger had on his Arsenal players. The Arsenal manager will take on another former Gunner when his side take on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace tomorrow evening. Ahead of the big clash however,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gary Neville’s concerns with Wenger’s World Cup proposal

Following the recent proposal by Arsene Wenger to make the World Cup a bi-annual event, Gary Neville has expressed his concerns. Speaking on a new episode of The Overlap, he also explained how it should happen if it does. He said: “The problem is with these things is that at...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Olympics chiefs demand more talks with FIFA over their controversial plans to stage a biennial World Cup, insisting they 'share the concerns' of other sporting bodies who have criticised Arsene Wenger's plans

The International Olympic Committee wants to have more discussions over controversial plans by the world football body FIFA to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four, it said on Saturday. FIFA's proposals are set to be voted on in December by the 211 member associations of...
FIFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
415
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy