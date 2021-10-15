CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Reveals Big Animal Crossing Update and Big Switch Online Price Hike - IGN Daily Fix

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today's Daily Fix, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not only getting a free version 2.0 update that brings with it the arrival of Brewster and his coffee shop The Roost, Gyroids, island ordinances, and cooking, but it is also receiving a paid DLC called Happy Home Paradise that will let...

Collider

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise' DLC Announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced today that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be receiving some massive updates, both in the form of a free expansion and the paid DLC Happy Home Paradise. While players can buy Happy Home Paradise as a standalone DLC, the package will also be a part of the premium Nintendo Switch Online subscription that’ll be available at the end of this month.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Nintendo Shares Switch Online + Expansion Pack Game Details and Pricing: $49.99 For Individual Membership, Releasing Late October

Following today’s dedicated Animal Crossing: New Horizons direct, Nintendo published a video detailing the contents of the upcoming Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Various Nintendo 64 titles at higher resolutions will be playable with the ability to create and load suspend points, which essentially save states. Multiplayer games provided in this service can be played with others locally or online too.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Animal Crossing is getting a big update and paid DLC on November 5th

Nintendo just wrapped up a huge Direct presentation focused on new content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including the game’s major 2.0 update and a significant paid DLC expansion. Both will be available on November 5th. Let’s start first with the free update, which brings back a lot of...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Opinion: Nintendo Switch Online Still Isn’t Worth It

I previously talked about what Nintendo needs to do to become more competitive, especially with the Switch online component. Now the company has announced pricing and release info for their new online subscription tier and I am once again saying Nintendo Switch Online still isn’t worth it. The initial breakdown...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Animal Crossing Updates, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | All Things Nintendo

Last week's debut episode was full of exciting Nintendo news, but this week might be even more jam-packed with big topics! Host Brian Shea is joined by fellow Game Informer editor John Carson to chat about all kinds of topics including the recently announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates, John's impressions of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and plenty more!
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Nintendo Answered Most of 'Animal Crossing' Players' Demands With its New Update

Despite Animal Crossing: New Horizons's hold over Nintendo Switch owners for much of the COVID-19 lockdown, many have set their islands aside, feeling as though they've exhausted most of the options the game had given them. But in what Nintendo is dubbing its last major free update for the title, there is so much new content. This 2.0 update in November 2021 brings not only Brewster and the option to cook food, but many other long-requested favorites as well to the island.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Animal Crossing Direct start time and how to watch the big Brewster reveal

Another Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is almost here, and there’s a rooster bringing coffee with him. Updates for New Horizons have been sparse in 2021, but Nintendo seems ready to end the year with a significant update. Nintendo teased a New Horizons-focused showcase during its September 23 Direct, and we now know when exactly we can expect these announcements to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Animal Crossing: The First Big Expansion is Going To Pull Everyone Back in

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in March 2020 to rave reviews, with players sinking hundreds of hours into the game as they sought an escape from lockdown and now it is finally getting it’s first expansion. A year and a half on, and the player base has dwindled significantly. Many have grown bored of the current content, having completed almost every aspect of the game. That is all about to change with the newly announced DLC Happy Home Paradise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Wars Game Announcement Teased for December - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Disney and Lucasfilm have teased a Star Wars video game announcement for December as part of a publishing campaign that will reveal new Star Wars products every Tuesday for the rest of the year. As announced in an article on the official Star Wars website, the companies have launched their "Bring Home the Bounty" campaign, which will see "new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel and more" revealed on a weekly basis from now until the end of December. We're days away from another Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League preview at DC FanDome, but it looks like Rocksteady is starting up a good old-fashioned ARG ahead of time. The official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitter account shared the phone number (310) 564-7047. Don't worry, IGN tested it out and you won't be dialing some poor random person's number like what happened during Squid Game. While not included in the upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will receive a post-launch patch with a new mode that vaguely sounds like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing called Island Sanctuary. In an interview with IGN, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida shared more details about this upcoming mode and what you can and can't do. Details for the Island Sanctuary mode remain sparse, especially since it's not planned to be released until after the Endwalker expansion is released in November. But we did know that you can tend to animals and crops similar to a farming sim. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Deathloop's First Update Fixes Some Big Issues On PS5 And PC

While Deathloop was released to some extremely positive reviews, including GameSpot's, the game itself has had some issues. Players on both PS5 and PC have experienced crashes, strange reactions from NPCs, and a boatload of other problems while exploring Deathloop's island. A majority of those should be gone now though, thanks to the game's first major patch.
VIDEO GAMES

