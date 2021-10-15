Florida reports 1,192 COVID deaths, over 19,519 cases this week

Coronavirus has been found in several people in Florida. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The state Department of Health reported 19,519 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 3,620,562. With 1,192 more fatalities on record, 57,859 Florida residents have died.

This week’s 1,192 deaths reflect a decrease from the 1,719 reported last week, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. The majority of the newly reported deaths are people who died before this week.

The number of weekly cases decreased compared to the previous week’s 25,792. Positivity decreased to 3.8%, but that’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive.

Of note, the state reports deal only with Florida resident cases and exclude non-residents cases, which are no longer available.

Across the state, 2,969 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 for the seven-day period from Oct. 6-12, according to the latest White House report . In comparison, 4,901 were hospitalized the previous week. The week before that, it was 6,526.

Statewide, 13,790,450 residents, or 72% of people age 12 and up, have received at least one vaccination shot, including 11,315,689 who have completed their shot regimens through Oct. 14. Statewide, 105,114 received an additional dose last week, bringing the total to 748,436.

Central Florida added 4,068 resident infections this week, based on the actual date the state opened the case, for a total of 709,332: 1,315 more in Orange for 226,228; 398 more in Osceola for 70,989; 664 more in Polk for 127,470; 392 more in Lake for 53,868; 91 more in Sumter for 14,369; 464 more in Volusia for 74,698; 371 more in Brevard for 80,128; and 373 more in Seminole for 61,582.

