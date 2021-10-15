Bethlehem’s Boyd Theater site gets closer to being replaced with apartments after plan is trimmed from 13 stories to 6

Bethlehem’s Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan from developers to demolish the dilapidated Boyd Theatre building and replace it with a 204-unit, six-story apartment building.

DLP Real Estate Capital and Monocacy General Contracting bought the 26-44 W. Broad St. property earlier this year. They first submitted plans to the city in July for a 13-story, 276-unit apartment building — but have since revised their plans to propose a six-story building with one floor underground for parking.

Once a vibrant staple of the performing arts scene in Bethlehem, the Boyd Theater building has sat vacant since 2011 after suffering severe weather damage that year. The storefronts next to the theater, which used to house Edible Arrangements and Ruby’s Floral Factory, were condemned in 2015 because of Boyd’s deteriorating state.

The plan will cost $50 million and will be the biggest redevelopment project in Bethlehem’s Center City, according to developer and Monacacy CEO Plamen Ayvazov. Demolition should begin in a month and construction is estimated to take 15 to 18 months. The building is slated to be built by 2023.

The plans also include two courtyards for residents with a pool, recreation area and garden space. The ground floor of the building will contain two retail units, one measuring 2,175 square feet and the other 3,545. Developers told the planning commission that tenants for the retail spaces have not yet been secured.

Project architect Karen Blanchard told the commission that the design for the building’s facade, while not finalized, will Bethlehem’s historic architecture while being modern.

Project attorney Jim Holzinger told the commission that he would “make every effort” to abide by the city’s request to set aside some of the building’s units to low-income residents. He noted that doing so was not required of the developers. Holzinger did tell the commission that the developers would donate $20,000 to a city project that would build a median strip on West Broad Street.

Bethlehem resident John McGeehan told commissioners and developers he found the building’s rendering “not very attractive” and worried that it would not remain true to Bethlehem’s historic architecture on the North Side.

Tracy E. Samuelson, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning, noted the property is not considered part of Bethlehem’s North Side Historic District and can be more “flexible” with the building’s appearance. She noted the current plans for the building meet all of the city’s zoning requirements.

Planning commission members lauded the proposal.

“There are a lot of great projects that are upcoming and this one I know I’m very excited about,” said chairman Robert Mulawsky.”It’s been sitting there for a while. We need to move on it.”

