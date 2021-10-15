AutoMatters & More: “Digital Me” + “Mechanics Alive” — new exhibitions at the Fleet Science Center

At the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ), The First Water Is the Body, a new exhibition, takes its title from a poem by Natalie Diaz and features multidisciplinary work by 16 Indigenous artists and makers from throughout North America. The art on view, which includes photography, video, sculpture, ceramics, basketry, beadwork, and textiles, is intended as a visual complement to Diaz’s text, accepting the body as the human form of water and that the fate of water is the fate of all people. The exhibition’s curator, Maria Hupfield, an artist, educator, and member of the Anishinaabek Nation from Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario, Canada, notes: “These artists work to produce seismic shifts in cultural perspectives that point to reciprocity, critical accountability and awaken solidarity with place, lands, and waters.”

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO