Low Baller Wants Guitar Built, Doesn't Understand Why That Should Cost Money

Chase Business Checking Account Sign Up Process & Hiccups. This was a strange one. It is as if Chase just really doesn’t want my money. I recently did a Chase business checking account sign up for the very lucrative $750 bonus and ran into all kind of issues. The offer is supposed to end tomorrow so I thought I would share the Chase Business checking account sign up process and the issues I had along the way. Do yourself a favor and don’t be me essentially!

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 5 DAYS AGO