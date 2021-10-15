CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Low Baller Wants Guitar Built, Doesn't Understand Why That Should Cost Money

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sun never sets on entitled people and their wonderfully audacious demands. Here's a potential customer who wanted...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Friends don’t let friends snoop into finances

Dear Amy: I gave my neighbor, who is my best friend, access to my home to care for my animals while on vacation. This is something our families have done for each other over the years. Along with caring for our animals, they brought in our mail. My husband and...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoardingArea

Whoa, It Seems Like Chase Really Doesn’t Want My Money

Chase Business Checking Account Sign Up Process & Hiccups. This was a strange one. It is as if Chase just really doesn’t want my money. I recently did a Chase business checking account sign up for the very lucrative $750 bonus and ran into all kind of issues. The offer is supposed to end tomorrow so I thought I would share the Chase Business checking account sign up process and the issues I had along the way. Do yourself a favor and don’t be me essentially!
CREDITS & LOANS
highplainsobserver.com

Why Doesn't God Tell You Why?

“Surrender yourself to the LORD, and wait patiently for him." One reason people struggle with contentment is because we’re always looking for explanations for why things happen in our lives. But God doesn’t tell us why most things happen, and that can frustrate us. Sometimes God doesn’t tell you why...
RELIGION
Watauga Democrat

Adele 'doesn't want to make music forever'

Adele has admitted she won't be making music for the rest of her days. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Why Gene Simmons Still Wants More Money

Gene Simmons explained why he remained interested in making more money, comparing the pursuit of wealth to an Olympics contest. The Kiss members was speaking during his first art exhibition, where some of the paintings he created after taking up the hobby during lockdown sold for as much as $245,000.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
101.9 The Rock

Why Gene Simmons Still Wants More Money

Gene Simmons explained why he remained interested in making more money, comparing the pursuit of wealth to an Olympics contest. The Kiss members was speaking during his first art exhibition, where some of the paintings he created after taking up the hobby during lockdown sold for as much as $245,000.
CELEBRITIES
967 The Eagle

Why Gene Simmons Still Wants More Money

Gene Simmons explained why he remained interested in making more money, comparing the pursuit of wealth to an Olympics contest. The Kiss members was speaking during his first art exhibition, where some of the paintings he created after taking up the hobby during lockdown sold for as much as $245,000.
CELEBRITIES
Banana 101.5

Why Gene Simmons Still Wants More Money

Gene Simmons explained why he remained interested in making more money, comparing the pursuit of wealth to an Olympics contest. The Kiss members was speaking during his first art exhibition, where some of the paintings he created after taking up the hobby during lockdown sold for as much as $245,000.
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy