For Cumberland teen, stress relief comes in the form of a yo-yo, Rubik’s Cube

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Maneuvering through the pandemic has been a challenge for many students, with distance learning bringing about anxiety for some.

But one Cumberland teenager came up with a couple of ways to relieve that stress while also having fun at the same time.

When the pandemic began, the teen said he began looking for ways to relieve the stress and anxiety he was feeling.

That’s when he decided to pick up a yo-yo.

Since then, he’s learned numerous tricks and even created some of his own.

“It’s something I enjoy doing,” he said. “It can relieve a lot of anxiety and stress.”

When asked how he learned to do all of these tricks, he said it just takes practice.

“Right now, I can do all of these tricks without even thinking about it,” he said. “It takes practice and eventually becomes muscle memory for me.”

The teen is also the quarterback of his middle school football team, and before he takes the field, he makes sure to spend some time with his yo-yo.

“It helps me calm down a little bit and gets my mind off of the game,” he explained.

He also loves solving Rubik’s Cubes as another form of stress relief.

“You can kind of lose yourself in it … and it can put you in a Zen state,” he said.

It currently takes him under 30 seconds solve a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube. He hopes to eventually master the 5×5, but not until he can solve the 3×3 in less than 10 seconds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.