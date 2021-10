The much-anticipated new album from Adele, her first in six years, will be released on November 19, the British singer announced on Wednesday. The recording of "30" began three years ago, she wrote on Twitter, at a time when her life was "a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil". Given that Adele has sold millions of albums around the world and won a slew of awards, including an Oscar and 15 Grammys, the release is arguably the most anticipated of the year. She broke a five-year silence with an interview for Vogue, published last week, that spoke of her "year of anxiety" and living like a recluse.

