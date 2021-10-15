CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wanda Sykes backs Hannah Gadsby, Michelle Wolf takes the other side in Netflix-Dave Chappelle debate

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Now that’s what you call, ‘punching up!’” Sykes, who made her most recent standup special for Netflix said in the comments to Gadsby's Instagram post...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Cancel culture: Dave Chappelle and other comedians who have taken sides

As cancel culture becomes more and more ubiquitous in show business, comedians are finding it particularly difficult to ignore. When one’s profession is to take the stage to shake up and lambaste pop culture and society, the odds that a joke or train of thought will venture into cancelable territory shoots up beyond even the most outspoken of celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wolf
Person
Hannah Gadsby
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Wanda Sykes
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle has become "a ghost of comedy past"

Danielle Fuentes Morgan, who teaches a class on African American comedy, says Chappelle has evolved from his status as a groundbreaking comedian to becoming "out of step not only with the comedy of the moment but with the zeitgeist in general." And it has nothing to do with Chappelle's age. Tig Notaro, Leslie Jones, Marc Maron, and Paul F. Tompkins are all older than Chappelle, yet continue to resonate with younger audiences. "Part of Chappelle’s early appeal was his stoner charm — he was the funniest pothead in the dorm," says Morgan. "But in recent years that analogy has lost its savor, especially with students; for the new generation, his approach has been akin to an out-of-touch uncle who corners you at the holidays when you’re just trying to hang out with your cousins. He’s forgotten what my students know: that comedy exists in the terrain where boundaries are recognized and then transgressed without harming people who don’t deserve it. When boundaries are transgressed and people who don’t deserve it are harmed, it’s no longer comedy — it’s horror. Last week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent out a memo to Netflix staff in support of Chappelle, saying, 'While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.' Sarandos later walked back his defense as an “oversimplification,” but it wasn’t just too simple; it was demonstrably false. In talking about the real-life implications of comedy, I refer my students to the tropes of the minstrel stage in the 19th century, which were used to support chattel slavery, recruit KKK members, and enact continuing violence against Black people. These racist caricatures demonstrated to eager white audiences that slavery was good for the enslaved because look at how happy their stand-in was on the stage. The performance was used to justify the status quo and erase the appearance of the violent reality only so that the violent reality could exist in secret. It was specifically intended to have real-life consequences. Chappelle — who left his multimillion-dollar contract with Comedy Central in 2005 — certainly knows that more acutely than most. He quit after dressing up as a Zip Coon minstrel in blackface. When he realized a white crew member was laughing at him and not with him, he concluded that the sketch was 'socially irresponsible.' Today, his loudest supporters aren’t talking about hilarity, they’re talking about free speech, people being too sensitive, cancel culture. He’s not getting as many laughs as he’s getting 'clapter' that’s usually associated with self-satisfied leftist ideologies but that here allows conservative viewpoints validation because they’re being espoused by a traditionally left-leaning Black man. This kind of response has less to do with jokes and more to do with ridicule. It shows you agree with who is being targeted. It’s the sort of response the minstrel stage elicited, and it’s also the response that made Chappelle leave his show in 2005 when it was directed at him. Of course, these same supporters are quick to remind people on social media that if you don’t like his style, you don’t have to watch. And, unfortunately for Chappelle, that might ultimately be what’s happening. It’s not until I show students clips from Chappelle’s earlier stand-up specials that they start to understand what was once his appeal. They can see why we were laughing then, but they’re watching a ghost of comedy past."
CELEBRITIES
WTHI

Netflix standing by Dave Chappelle and 'The Closer'

Netflix is defending Dave Chappelle's new comedy special after it has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ+ advocates, artists and employees. Chappelle's special, "The Closer," which debuted on Netflix last week, includes several minutes of jokes about trans people. The comedian says in the special he is "team TERF," referencing the term for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist."
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Netflix CEO Defends Dave Chappelle's Controversial Comedy Special

Despite ongoing public offense and outcry, Netflix's senior staff maintains support of Chappelle's comedy special 'The Closer.'. Dave Chappelle’s latest standup special continues to both offend and delight viewers, with public outcry over some of his jokes calling for the program’s removal from streaming. However, the comedian maintains the full...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge

Netflix suspends trans employee who tweeted about Dave Chappelle special

Netflix has suspended a trans employee who tweeted about Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer. In the stand-up set, which was released on October 5th, Chappelle doubles down on his jokes about LGBTQ groups. The next day, Netflix software engineer Terra Field tweeted about Chappelle, writing that the comedian “attacks...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Netflix’s Response to Dave Chappelle Controversy Sparks Even More Backlash

There’s no end in sight for Netflix’s Dave Chappelle problem. Days after The Closer, his controversial new comedy special, sparked backlash for jokes targeting the LGBTQ+ community, the company’s response has drawn similar scorn. Netflix has reportedly suspended three employees, including a trans person who publicly condemned Chappelle’s special on Twitter, Variety reported on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Netflix CEO doubles down on Dave Chappelle defense

LOS ANGELES — Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent a lengthy missive to the entire company following the mounting controversy around a new original special from comic Dave Chappelle. After addressing top leadership in a Friday memo, Sarandos sent an email on Monday to all staff, some of whom have increasingly...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Netflix stars back staff walkout following Dave Chappelle controversy

A number of high-profile stars from Netflix projects have backed a planned staff walkout following controversy stemming from Dave Chappelle’s new special, The Closer. Chappelle and Netflix were criticised by the LGBTQ community over several jokes featured in his new special, where he labelled himself “team TERF” when discussing the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Netflix Talent to Support Employee Protest of Dave Chappelle

Organized by activist Ashlee Marie Preston, the in-person rally will take place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Netflix’s EPIC building in Hollywood and will feature creators, grassroots organizers and public figures coming together “to underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities,” according to Preston’s announcement of the event.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Brings Back Employee Who Called Out Dave Chappelle’s Transphobic Jokes

A Netflix software engineer who was suspended after she called out the transphobic jokes in Dave Chappelle’s latest standup special says she feels “vindicated” after being reinstated. Terra Field, who is trans, was suspended for allegedly attending a virtual meeting for top company executives—Netflix previously said her suspension had nothing to do with her tweets about Chappelle’s special The Closer. In a tweet late Tuesday, Field wrote: “Netflix has reinstated me after finding that there was no ill-intent in my attending the QBR meeting... I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and try to figure out where I’m at. At the very least, I feel vindicated.” Field went viral last week after she tweeted that Chappelle’s special “attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness.” In the Netflix special, Chappelle declared that he was on “Team TERF,” which is shorthand for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.
TV & VIDEOS
WGN News

Dave Chappelle special spurs Netflix walkout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle’s special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up. A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an […]
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy