CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin basketball to retire Michael Finley's jersey during one of their biggest games of the season

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AjuX_0cSjwgWG00

On September 24, Wisconsin basketball announced they would be adding to the retired jerseys at the Kohl Center. The Badgers will be retiring Wisconsin legend and NBA champion Michael Finley’s jersey during this upcoming season.

Finley played at Wisconsin from 1991-1995 and was a first-round pick in the 1995 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns. The Illinois native becomes the third Badger to have their jersey retired in the Kohl Center, alongside Ab Nicholas’ No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44.

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin has made plans for when they will put Finley’s jersey up in the rafters. During the Badgers’ matchup with Michigan on Feb. 20, Wisconsin will have a halftime ceremony honoring Finley’s legacy at UW. The game is scheduled for a noon start and will be televised by CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

UW Sophomore Switches Uniform Number To Honor Michael Finley

After wearing uniform number 24 as a freshman, Badgers sophomore guard Jordan Davis is switching to number 2. He says he made the decision after the Wisconsin basketball program retired the number 24 jersey to honor former Badgers and N-B-A star Michael Finley. Although the jersey will go up into...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
SB Nation

LaMelo Ball already won NBA fashion in the new season’s first game

The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rajon Rondo gets courtside fan ejected in bizarre sequence

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a bizarre one, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo added to the bedlam. During a stoppage in play in the third quarter, Rondo went up to a fan sitting courtside and pointed his fingers right in the fan’s face, doing a mock gun-shooting motion. The fan responded by smacking Rondo’s hand away and was promptly ejected by security at Staples Center. Have a look.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma To Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Finley
Person
Frank Kaminsky
The Ringer

Are the Lakers the Oldest Team in NBA History?

LeBron James isn’t mad. He’s laughing. Or so he says, anyway, when it comes to the jokes about his Lakers’ revamped roster. “The narrative about our age,” LeBron said last week, “I kind of laugh at it. I actually do really laugh. I’m not just saying that.”. A since-deleted August...
NBA
The Spun

Suns Release Statement Addressing Forthcoming Report About Owner Robert Sarver

Earlier today, NBA reporter Jordan Schultz reported that the NBA was preparing for a “massive” story about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. In it, according to Schultz, are allegations of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment. “With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Nba#Badgers#The Phoenix Suns#Uw#Cbs
Leader-Telegram

3 observations from Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball practice Monday

MADISON — Freshman guard Chucky Hepburn spent a lot of minutes working with junior forward Tyler Wahl and sophomore guard Jonathan Davis during the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s practice Monday. UW hosted its local media day earlier in the day, and all 17 players, three assistant coaches and...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ourcommunitynow.com

College Basketball: 10 Things To Watch During the 2021-22 Season

If you're wondering what the biggest storylines for the upcoming season are, look no further than Athlon Sports' coverage of the 2021-22 college basketball season. It should never be surprising when a 74-year-old announces his intention to retire given that most people in the United States are retired well before they even reach 70.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Choice for ESPN College Gameday’s Week 9 was pretty clear

The famed ESPN College Gameday announced its location for Week 9 of the college football season and it is Michigan and Michigan State. There are few things more popular on a Saturday morning than watching ESPN’s College Gameday while getting ready for another college football Saturday. It became a tradition...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy