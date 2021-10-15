Wisconsin basketball to retire Michael Finley's jersey during one of their biggest games of the season

On September 24, Wisconsin basketball announced they would be adding to the retired jerseys at the Kohl Center. The Badgers will be retiring Wisconsin legend and NBA champion Michael Finley’s jersey during this upcoming season.

Finley played at Wisconsin from 1991-1995 and was a first-round pick in the 1995 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns. The Illinois native becomes the third Badger to have their jersey retired in the Kohl Center, alongside Ab Nicholas’ No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44.

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin has made plans for when they will put Finley’s jersey up in the rafters. During the Badgers’ matchup with Michigan on Feb. 20, Wisconsin will have a halftime ceremony honoring Finley’s legacy at UW. The game is scheduled for a noon start and will be televised by CBS.