Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Zendaya arrived in style for the premiere of the sci-fi epic, where she stars as Chani, alongside other A-list actors like Timothée Chalamet. Zendaya looked like she could take over the galaxy with how beautiful she was at the London premiere of Dune on Monday October 18. The 25-year-old actress rocked an eye-catching, light tan gown to the premiere of the film adaptation of the science fiction fan favorite. The actress looked absolutely out of this world, as she also had her hair combed in a way that made it look incredibly short at the premiere, and her eye makeup was completely on point!

