Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards
Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday,...www.primetimer.com
Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday,...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0