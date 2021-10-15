CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday,...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Golden Globe Awards Will Be Given Out This Year, Just Not on TV and Especially Not on NBC

The Golden Globes are going to be given out this season even if no one wants them. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has apparently decided to go forward with the 2022 awards, just not on television and especially not on NBC. The Peacock network put the Globes on hold for this coming year after the HFPA had a number of scandals concerning diversity in their membership and their voting practices.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

The Golden Globes Will Be Awarded in 2022, Without an NBC Telecast

The Golden Globe Awards are still set to return in 2022, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be organizing the event without an NBC telecast. Variety reported the news, though it’s unclear what type of ceremony will be held for the embattled awards show, as its organizers plan to host the show despite the lack of NBC’s televised support.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Golden Globes Will Reportedly Hand Out Awards, Even Without TV Broadcast

The show may not go on but the Golden Globes will, according to Variety. The trade publication reported Monday that the annual entertainment awards will name winners in 2022, even though NBC canceled the next broadcast over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the Globes.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Nbc
Deadline

Critics Choice President Rips “Vindictive” HFPA Over New Golden Globes Date

“This is a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry,” said Critics Choice Awards President Joey Berlin of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s rescheduled January 9 date for its show. That happens to be the same night of the annual Critics Choice event which, unlike the Globes this year, will be telecast (on the CW). While the Globes date was announced today Berlin notes: “We had announced the date of January 9 for the Critics Choice Awards some time ago. The studios are all planning on it and have set afterparties at the Fairmont Century Plaza....
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

Golden Globe Awards Set for Early January – Without a Telecast Plan

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Friday announced the timetable for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, without a telecast plan. Oct. 18: Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open. Nov. 15: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms. Nov....
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Vow To Keep January 9 Date And CW Telecast Despite Embattled Golden Globes “Hostile” Move To Exact Same Evening

For those who may have speculated that the Critics Choice Association will move their long-planned Critics Choice Awards 2022 date of Sunday January 9 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Friday their intention to present their 79th Golden Globe Awards on the same night, well, think again. In an email to the 500+ membership of the Critics Choice Association today, CEO Joey Berlin has reinforced the organization’s intention to stick to that date, noting that except for the COVID-19 affected 2021 awards, the group has steadily been doing its nationally televised (now on The CW) show on the second...
ENTERTAINMENT
showbizjunkies.com

Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2021 Nominees

Ascension and Summer of Soul top the list of the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, earning six nominations each. Both films come from first-time documentarians and will be competing in categories including Best Documentary and Best Director. Becoming Cousteau and The Rescue followed close behind with five nominations each.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
East Hampton Star

Film Fest Announces Award Winners

The Hamptons International Film Festival has announced this year's juried award winners. Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic's drama "Murina" was named best narrative feature, and "Ascension," Jessica Kingdon's film about contemporary China, won for best documentary feature. Olive Nwosu's "Masquerade" won for best narrative short film, and Eliane Esther Bots's "In Flow...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Stuns In Gorgeous Tan Gown With Fierce Eye Makeup At ‘Dune’ London Premiere – Photos

Zendaya arrived in style for the premiere of the sci-fi epic, where she stars as Chani, alongside other A-list actors like Timothée Chalamet. Zendaya looked like she could take over the galaxy with how beautiful she was at the London premiere of Dune on Monday October 18. The 25-year-old actress rocked an eye-catching, light tan gown to the premiere of the film adaptation of the science fiction fan favorite. The actress looked absolutely out of this world, as she also had her hair combed in a way that made it look incredibly short at the premiere, and her eye makeup was completely on point!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy