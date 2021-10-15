CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to host new ‘very tasty’ Halloween baking challenge

By Taylor Delandro
KXAN
KXAN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131xI2_0cSjw8mv00

( NewsNation Now ) — It’s time to get spooky with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart!

The two friends are teaming up again to host and judge contestants’ food creations on their new show Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween .

Content creator Alvin Zhou will join Snoop and Martha for all of the spooktacular fun.

The series features teams of “Scare Squads” competing to create the most over-the-top edible creations that fit within a given theme every challenge.

The trio of judges then walk through and taste test the chocolate spiders, cotton candy cobwebs, cake monsters and large-scale confections.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween can be streamed on Peacock starting Oct. 21.

View the first official trailer of Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Snoop Dogg Crashed His 1957 Chevy Bel Air

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account on September 5, after the mysterious outage was over, and posted a brief video of his crashed 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. You can see the man’s sunglasses stems in the frame as he bends over to inspect a damaged front wheel. As he moves the camera, it looks like the rocker panel is also crumpled.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Snoop Dogg
Mashed

Martha Stewart Swears By This Strange Trick For Perfect Baked Potatoes

There is so much to love about baked potatoes. From the crispy skins to the fluffy interior, baked potatoes are delicious with any toppings you choose. However, making the best baked potatoes can be incredibly time-consuming. The way The Kitchn suggests making the ultimate baked potato even involves cooking them for more than two hours. But the longer prep time can certainly help make your baked potato even fluffier.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Birthday Dish For Snoop Has Instagram Confused

Hooray! Snoop Dogg's birthday is today, it's not just any birthday: The rapper has hit the big 5-0. Naturally, the rapper's BFF, Martha Stewart, made a birthday treat for her "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" partner in crime. Stewart posted a photo of the dish on her Instagram account — and we call it a dish instead of a cake because, well, we're not sure what it is.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KCTV 5

Snoop Dogg turns 50

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Legendary rap and hip hop artist Snoop Dogg turned 50 on Wednesday, October 20. The American artist, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is best known for his hit songs "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Gin and Juice". Snoop has released a total...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Cotton Candy#Newsnation#Peacock
rolling out

Snoop Dogg is being sued over an Instagram post

You might expect that he’s being sued for libel for saying something about someone, but that’s not the case. The 49-year-old rapper is the subject of legal action from Freedom News TV (FNTV), who are seeking $150,000 from him in federal court after accusing him of posting one of their videos – a clip of a protestor scaling a building in New York City – on his social media page without permission.
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News

Photos: Snoop Dogg through the years

Photos: Snoop Dogg through the years Here are some memorable photos of Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., through the years. (Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Levi's/AP Images)
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Snoop Dogg starring in NFT sitcom

NFT drop is in partnership with Harlem Globetrotters. Snoop Dogg is starring in a new NFT sitcom which features the Harlem Globetrotters. The drop is part of a joint campaign that includes the release of a limited edition Snoop Dogg/Globetrotters NFT drop collection. Available exclusively through crypto promotion site VAST, the NFT drop will include Snoop Dogg’s new Harlem Globetrotters theme song as well.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals Artwork & Release Date for New Album ‘Algorithm’

Snoop Dogg is back in action. The legendary rapper announced his new album Algorithm a few weeks ago. Today, Snoop has revealed that the album will hit DSPs on November 12th. This will mark the first release since the veteran rapper was appointed as the Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records back in June. Algorithm is set to be released through the iconic label as well.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Remembers His Mom With Heartfelt Tributes

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his mom Beverly Tate, the author and evangelist who passed away Sunday (Oct. 24), at the age of 70. The hip-hop great turned to social media to share a string of throwback photos of himself and his beloved mom, who was born in McComb, Mississippi, in 1951.
MUSIC
RNB Cincy 100.3

Snoop Dogg: Opens Up About His Mother Passing Away

Snoop Dogg announced that his mother has passed over the weekend… We send our condolences to his family and friends. On one post on Instagram, he said:  “Thank u God for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA,” Snoop captioned a picture of his late mother, Sunday afternoon. Then another post he said: “Mama […]
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Dark Twist On Caramel Apples Is Perfect For Halloween

There's a lot to love about fall: Gorgeous leaves, crisp weather, pumpkin spice lattes and, of course, Halloween. While dressing up for trick-or-treating, costume contests, and office parties is one of the highlights of the holiday, the spooky season is also famous for its food. More specifically, for its sweet treats. The most obvious is the buckets (literally) of candy available at every doorstep, grocery store, and local Target — from Reese's to Kit Kats to Snickers. Then there's the candy corn, the monster-themed cereals (Boo Berry, anyone?!), and the Halloween Oreos.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to his ‘angel’ late mother: ‘Mama thank you for having me’

Snoop Dogg has announced the death of his mother Beverly Tate.In a post shared on social media on Sunday (24 October), the 50-year-old rapper shared the news with a series of tributes.While no reason for Tate’s death was given, she had reportedly been in the hospital since May.In one post, Snoop – real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – is seen smiling and posing with his mum. He captioned the image: “Mama thank you for having me.”In a second post where Tate is seen wearing a red dress paired with a matching hat, the rapper wrote: “Thank u god...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Snoop Dogg mourns the loss of his mother: 'Til we meet again'

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his mother. The rapper shared the sad news of her passing Sunday on Instagram. "Mama thank u for having me," he captioned a photo of the pair along with the prayer hands and red heart emojis. In a second post of his mom,...
CELEBRITIES
KXAN

KXAN

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy