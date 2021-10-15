CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Halloween boo bags' are back this spooky season. Print these cards and join in

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Have you been "booed" yet this Halloween season?

The neighborhood tradition is back to spread gifts, candy and joy to unsuspecting neighbors.

In order to join in on the fun, all you have to do is create a goody bag with spooky favorites like toys or candy and have a "you've been booed" card handy before you head down to a neighbors house.

Similar to the adolescent game of ding-dong-ditch, set the boo gift at the door with the sign and ring the doorbell. Run away as fast as you can — kids may be better at this — so the neighbor only see the goodies at the door.

Is trick-or-treating safe?: How to celebrate Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The great candy corn debate: Originally called 'chicken feed,' this candy now divides a nation

'He cheers everybody up': New York couple's 12-foot skeleton stays up year-round to raise money for charity

Voila! You have successfully booed a neighbor who may become curious who left them a boo gift. No worries, you could soon be getting a ring at your own door letting you know "you've be booed."

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Halloween boo bags' are back this spooky season. Print these cards and join in

