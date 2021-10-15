CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Convergence: Courage in a Crisis’: Oscar winner Orlando Von Einsiedel on this ‘global collaboration’

By Susan King
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 15 days ago

A resident of Wuhan, China volunteers to provide transportation for medical workers caring for COVID-19 patients. A Syrian refugee in London goes to work as a hospital cleaner and ends up British government to task over an injustice. A Miami doctor not only takes care of those in the hospital suffering from coronavirus he also works tirelessly to help the city’s homeless. These are just three of the nine compassionate stories chronicled in the new Netflix documentary “ Convergence: Courage in a Crisis ,” which was released globally by the streaming service on Oct. 12.

The documentary from Oscar-winning director Orlando Von Einsiedel (“The White Helmets”) and 10 co-directors spans eight different countries and focuses on how during the darkest days of the pandemic in 2020, people put aside often widespread differences to aid those suffering.

In a recent Film Independent Zoom interview, Von Einsiedel explained the genesis of the project: “As any filmmaker, the way of trying to make sense of the world is to tell stories about it. This project began really early on in the pandemic. There was a lot of very upsetting things happening everywhere you looked on the news and newspapers. Obviously, the virus was spreading over the world and that was incredibly scary and worrying, But at the same time, there were people taking advantage of that to crack down on freedoms. There was greed on display and really, really horrible things.”

At the time same, he added, “if I take my own street in London, my neighbors were cooking food for each other. People who didn’t really interact that often. In London, we don’t often talk to our neighbors and then on social media. There were a lots of examples of incredible acts of altruism and sacrifice.” And Von Einsiedel wanted to document people who stepping up during the darkest days of the pandemic. “It was just obvious right from the beginning, the only way to tell this story was a big global collaboration, working with directors all around the world.”

So, he began trying to find stories that presented the world, while gravitating to countries “where the pandemic was playing out most viciously. A pattern emerged. Those countries also seemed to be places where governments were often populist, and the virus has been politicized from masks to ideas about the vaccine. Because it had been politicized, it became that much harder to treat. We started to see those failures in society because the pandemic was that much more violent there. So, that ended up where we focused on a lot of the stories.”

Finding the stories for “Convergence” took a big outreach from Von Einsiedel’ film team. They got in touch with international film festivals, as well as journalism networks. Several the doc’s co-directors got involved through that massive outreach. Von Einsiedel and his team also looked for directors who had uploaded films on the Internet such as Mohammad Reza Enyi and Sara Khaki from Iran. Von Einsiedel and his team saw their short film chronicling their experience from their apartment in Tehran.  “We thought it was incredible material,” said Von Einsiedel.

And he is friends with London based Syrian-born documentary filmmaker Hassan Akkad who recorded his experiences not only working as cleaner in a London hospital but also befriending his immigrant co-workers. “It was a very intense environment,” said Akkad. “It was unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced in my life. All my colleagues at the hospital were in that COVID ward were immigrants. So, we got along, and I felt we had a lot in common.  I was really fascinated by them. I tweeted something about me being in a hospital. Then I started retweeting them and sharing their stories.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Akkad sent an email to the hospital asking if it was okay if he stated filming his experiences there. “They said feel free to do it because they liked what I was doing. I was pushing a positive message around diversity of their workforce, and I took it from there. I was disinfecting the COVID ward and [filming] with an iPhone and a GoPro on my chest strap.” He initially felt that when the pandemic hit last year, the virus was going to be something that would reunite everyone. “We were all in the same fight against the virus,” he said. “Part of the reason why I took the job with the hospital is because I wanted to join the national fight against COVID, but then a few weeks down the line while I was watching what’s happening on the news and seen failures in terms of combating the pandemic. It was very disappointing, but I wanted to focus on my job.”

But he couldn’t just focus on his job anymore when the government announced a bereavement plan to protect migrant workers toiling on the frontline. If they died fighting the pandemic, their families could stay in England indefinitely. “But they excluded the [people] I was breaking bread with,” noted Akkad. “I couldn’t understand,” he said. “I fled a totalitarian country and to me, I was coming to Britain, one of the oldest democracies in the world. I didn’t expect that such a thing would even take place. But then I felt I had to do something because I have a platform. I had around 9,000 followers on Twitter. I’m ready to put myself on the forefront and talk about this. So, I did it.”

Akkad did more than just Tweet, he also sent a video to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the inequality in the bereavement plan which “instigated a government U-turn” on the policy. “As a result, it protected thousands of people’s lives. In the film, you see that we all started fighting the pandemic, but when we realized that we’re fighting what the pandemic exposed in our communities, in our societies. The whole word is to inspire people that everyone can make a change. We all have the tools at our disposal to do something during this time.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Hollywood's Animation Is Film Festival offers global preview of animated Oscar contenders

LOS ANGELES — The Animation Is Film Festival returns to Hollywood this weekend for its fourth edition with some intriguing titles, including some likely Oscar contenders. The 2021, in-person event at the TCL Chinese 6 counts among its banner selections an opening-night presentation of "The Summit of the Gods," with director Patrick Imbert ("The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales") present for a Q&A, a "centerpiece" presentation of the new Mamoru Hosoda feature, "Belle" (with a Hosoda Q&A to follow) and the refugee feature "Flee" closing the festival. Here are a few of the festival's highlights.
MOVIES
Deadline

Russia Submits Cannes Un Certain Regard Winner ‘Unclenching The Fists’ To Oscar Race

Unclenching the Fists, the drama directed by Kira Kovalenko that won the grand prize this year in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar, has been selected to represent Russia in the Best International Feature Film category at the 94th Oscars. The news was announced Monday by the Russian Oscar Committee. Produced by Ukranian-Russian super-producer Alexander Rodnyansky with Sergey Melkumov, the pic (titled Razzhimaya Kulaki in Russian) is set in a former mining town in the industrial section of North Ossetia and follows a young woman named Ada (Milana Aguzarova) who struggles to escape the stifling hold of the family...
WORLD
thefilmstage.com

A Hero Trailer: Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Winner and Iran’s Oscar Entry Arrives in January

While his post-A Separation career has received quite a wide range of responses, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi triumphantly returned to Cannes Film Festival this summer with A Hero, which went on to win the Grand Pix. The film follows Rahim (Amir Jadidi), who is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay, as he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) during a two-day leave to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. Set to arrive in theaters on January 7 followed by an Amazon Prime bow two weeks later, the first trailer for Iran’s Oscar entry has now arrived.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian#British
Variety

Netflix Plans Scaled-Down ‘Film Club’ in France Following Industry Backlash

Netflix has unveiled its plan to host a retrospective of nine original movies, including Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” at the French Cinematheque in Paris and the Lumiere Institute in Lyon in December. Called the Netflix Film Club, the event will take place Dec. 7-14 and will comprise screenings of six movies that launched on the streamer earlier this year. Besides “The Power of the Dog,” these include Kornél Mundruczó’s “Pieces of a Woman,” Sam Levinson’s “Malcolm & Marie,” Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall,” Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty,” and Rebecca Hall’s “Passing,” as well as three anticipated movies...
MOVIES
Variety

Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal Unite for Gay Romance ‘History of Sound’ From Oliver Hermanus – AFM

“The Crown” star and recent Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and “Normal People” BAFTA winner Paul Mescal will star in gay romance “The History of Sound,” an Oliver Hermanus-directed adaptation of an award-winning short story. Produced by End Cue, the story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. An official description of the pic reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.” “The History of Sound” is based...
MOVIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Globalization Partners Unveils the Winners of the Inaugural 2021 PANGEO Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Globalization Partners which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, has unveiled the winners of their inaugural PANGEO Awards. Created to recognize visionary companies and individuals in their pursuit to expand globally, 12 award winners were recognized and rewarded for excellence in their fields.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Global Vaccine Collaboration is Largely Failed

A Financial Times report says COVAX, the global collaboration established to ensure that poor countries have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, has "largely failed." "Wealthy countries have received over 16 times more COVID-19 vaccines per person than poorer nations that rely on the COVAX program backed by the World Health Organization," the newspaper reported.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
The Hollywood Reporter

Alex Gibney to Direct Viggo Mortensen, Caleb Landry Jones in Vietnam War Thriller ‘Two Wolves’

Oscar-winning doc-maker Alex Gibney is making further strides into the narrative world and has recruited Viggo Mortensen and Caleb Landry Jones to star in his upcoming thriller, Two Wolves. Altitude is producing the feature, from two-time Oscar winner Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything, The Darkest Hour, Bohemian Rhapsody), which is set to tell the story of U.S. helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson. During the Vietnam War, Thompson turned against his fellow soldiers in an attempt to halt the notorious massacre of around 500 unarmed civilians in the village of My Lai, and rescued survivors of the atrocity. But far from being treated...
MOVIES
Bakery and Snacks

Bakery Oscars: The BIA winners of 2021

From the UK’s best bakes, we reveal the winners that took the cake at the dazzling events ceremony hosted by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood at the Royal Lancaster in London on 21 October. The winners in the 14 categories were chosen from a pool of impressive finalists​​ following...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Family/Love Chapter 2; Transverse Orientation review – from one extreme to another

A work by Sharon Eyal presented in the urban setting of the loading bay at Selfridges on Oxford Street, London, and one by Dimitris Papaioannou that turned the august stage of Sadler’s Wells into a watery island, took contemporary dance to different extremes. To quote Elvis Presley, one needed a little less conversation and a little more action; the other needed the opposite. Somewhere in the middle might lie the perfect dance work.
THEATER & DANCE
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy