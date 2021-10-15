‘Convergence: Courage in a Crisis’: Oscar winner Orlando Von Einsiedel on this ‘global collaboration’

A resident of Wuhan, China volunteers to provide transportation for medical workers caring for COVID-19 patients. A Syrian refugee in London goes to work as a hospital cleaner and ends up British government to task over an injustice. A Miami doctor not only takes care of those in the hospital suffering from coronavirus he also works tirelessly to help the city’s homeless. These are just three of the nine compassionate stories chronicled in the new Netflix documentary “ Convergence: Courage in a Crisis ,” which was released globally by the streaming service on Oct. 12.

The documentary from Oscar-winning director Orlando Von Einsiedel (“The White Helmets”) and 10 co-directors spans eight different countries and focuses on how during the darkest days of the pandemic in 2020, people put aside often widespread differences to aid those suffering.

In a recent Film Independent Zoom interview, Von Einsiedel explained the genesis of the project: “As any filmmaker, the way of trying to make sense of the world is to tell stories about it. This project began really early on in the pandemic. There was a lot of very upsetting things happening everywhere you looked on the news and newspapers. Obviously, the virus was spreading over the world and that was incredibly scary and worrying, But at the same time, there were people taking advantage of that to crack down on freedoms. There was greed on display and really, really horrible things.”

At the time same, he added, “if I take my own street in London, my neighbors were cooking food for each other. People who didn’t really interact that often. In London, we don’t often talk to our neighbors and then on social media. There were a lots of examples of incredible acts of altruism and sacrifice.” And Von Einsiedel wanted to document people who stepping up during the darkest days of the pandemic. “It was just obvious right from the beginning, the only way to tell this story was a big global collaboration, working with directors all around the world.”

So, he began trying to find stories that presented the world, while gravitating to countries “where the pandemic was playing out most viciously. A pattern emerged. Those countries also seemed to be places where governments were often populist, and the virus has been politicized from masks to ideas about the vaccine. Because it had been politicized, it became that much harder to treat. We started to see those failures in society because the pandemic was that much more violent there. So, that ended up where we focused on a lot of the stories.”

Finding the stories for “Convergence” took a big outreach from Von Einsiedel’ film team. They got in touch with international film festivals, as well as journalism networks. Several the doc’s co-directors got involved through that massive outreach. Von Einsiedel and his team also looked for directors who had uploaded films on the Internet such as Mohammad Reza Enyi and Sara Khaki from Iran. Von Einsiedel and his team saw their short film chronicling their experience from their apartment in Tehran. “We thought it was incredible material,” said Von Einsiedel.

And he is friends with London based Syrian-born documentary filmmaker Hassan Akkad who recorded his experiences not only working as cleaner in a London hospital but also befriending his immigrant co-workers. “It was a very intense environment,” said Akkad. “It was unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced in my life. All my colleagues at the hospital were in that COVID ward were immigrants. So, we got along, and I felt we had a lot in common. I was really fascinated by them. I tweeted something about me being in a hospital. Then I started retweeting them and sharing their stories.”

Akkad sent an email to the hospital asking if it was okay if he stated filming his experiences there. “They said feel free to do it because they liked what I was doing. I was pushing a positive message around diversity of their workforce, and I took it from there. I was disinfecting the COVID ward and [filming] with an iPhone and a GoPro on my chest strap.” He initially felt that when the pandemic hit last year, the virus was going to be something that would reunite everyone. “We were all in the same fight against the virus,” he said. “Part of the reason why I took the job with the hospital is because I wanted to join the national fight against COVID, but then a few weeks down the line while I was watching what’s happening on the news and seen failures in terms of combating the pandemic. It was very disappointing, but I wanted to focus on my job.”

But he couldn’t just focus on his job anymore when the government announced a bereavement plan to protect migrant workers toiling on the frontline. If they died fighting the pandemic, their families could stay in England indefinitely. “But they excluded the [people] I was breaking bread with,” noted Akkad. “I couldn’t understand,” he said. “I fled a totalitarian country and to me, I was coming to Britain, one of the oldest democracies in the world. I didn’t expect that such a thing would even take place. But then I felt I had to do something because I have a platform. I had around 9,000 followers on Twitter. I’m ready to put myself on the forefront and talk about this. So, I did it.”

Akkad did more than just Tweet, he also sent a video to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the inequality in the bereavement plan which “instigated a government U-turn” on the policy. “As a result, it protected thousands of people’s lives. In the film, you see that we all started fighting the pandemic, but when we realized that we’re fighting what the pandemic exposed in our communities, in our societies. The whole word is to inspire people that everyone can make a change. We all have the tools at our disposal to do something during this time.”

