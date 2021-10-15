Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson headed to injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said quarterback Russell Wilson would be placed on injured reserve with a finger injury.

During last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 7, Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon and a fracture-dislocation of the middle finger on his throwing hand. He had surgery the following day, with a reported timetable of four to eight weeks to return.

“That’s what’s coming up, yeah,” Carroll said Friday when asked whether the team was planning to move Wilson to IR.

Players on IR must sit out a minimum of three weeks. Wilson will miss the Seahawks’ games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars. Then Seattle has a bye week, meaning the earliest Wilson can return to the field would be a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Wilson, 32, has not missed a game since entering the league in 2012. His ironman streak of 149 consecutive games officially will end Sunday when Seattle faces Pittsburgh. Geno Smith has been tapped to start in Wilson’s absence.

Starting running back Chris Carson (neck) was ruled out for the second straight game after not practicing all week. Carroll said the Seahawks were still considering whether Carson would need to be moved to IR.

Alex Collins started in Carson’s place last week and is likely to get the majority of the work in Week 6.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: