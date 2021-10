FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Some Fairfax County police officers are sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage they said has reached a critical point. “It's a tough position to be in, you know, I kind of feel like we're getting run over by a Zamboni because we have been seeing this for years. And we've been trying to say stuff about it," the President of the Fairfax Coalition of Police, Sean Corcoran said. "A lot of people just shrug their shoulders and said, you know, well, we'll cross that bridge, when we get to that. Well, I think we're there. I think we've gotten to that bridge, and we, we need to figure out how we're going to cross it because it's not going to get any better.”

