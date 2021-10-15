AEW Dynamite: Preview and Predictions for October 16th, 2021

Brock Lesnar and Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown topped the demo competition on Friday with an 0.5. The perennial Friday night wrestling winner was the winner in the 18-49 and 18-34 demos, respectively. However, CBS crime drama Blue Bloods won the largest audience honors, serving 5.78 million viewers while pulling in an 0.4. The entire eye network procedural lineup was strong, with SWAT at an 0.4 and 4.40 million, and Magnum PI also at an 0.4 and 4.82 million in viewers. At ABC, a new Shark Tank came in at 0.4 to start the night, with the trailing 20/20 down to 0.3, losing the newsmag battle to NBC’s Dateline, which was solid at an 0.4. NBC saw its new Home Sweet Home at an 0.2 to start the night. The CW had new editions of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Nancy Drew, both coming in at an 0.1.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO