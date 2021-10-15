Gotta go fast: 30 time trial achievements to test your speedrunning skills (and patience)

The Apex Legends team has now debuted the gameplay trailer for the next season: Escape, in which we get a look at the new map and a glimpse of newest Legend Ash in action. The new map is Storm Point. "It may look like paradise, but danger lies within," the devs explain. "Wild prowlers and venomous spiders roam, and storms gather overhead. Now the Legends are here to make this place their own." It's the biggest map Apex Legends has had so far — it's 15% bigger than World's Edge. Instead of redeploy balloons, there are Gravity Cannons, which will fling you across the map (while still in control of your weapons.) Wildlife Nests, meanwhile, are introduced as "new combat encounters that offer strategic looting options." The wildlife of Storm Point includes Prowlers, which hunt in packs, Flyers, which travel alone, and, most disturbingly of all, spider eggs, which will hatch when damaged. If you clear out a nest, you'll get crafting materials, while defeating individual Prowlers and Spiders will reward you with attachments and ammo.

