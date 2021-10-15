Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car pinned under semi cab

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood man was taken to a hospital after an accident south of Rock Rapids on Wednesday October 20, 2021. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 2:35 p.m., 17-year-old Lane Isaac Henrichs of Doon was stopped at the Lakewood Corner, facing southbound in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, waiting for traffic to pass so he could turn east onto A-34. The report says 22-year-old Hunter Deland Harkness of Larchwood was also southbound on 75 behind Henrichs in a 1991 Buick LeSabre, and was slowing down to nearly a stop behind the Grand Prix. According to the deputy’s report, 57-year-old Robert Keith Winegarden of Pocahontas was southbound behind Harkness in a 2007 Peterbuilt semi, pulling a tanker trailer southbound on Highway 75.

