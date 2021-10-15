CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car pinned under semi cab

WTOL-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn adult male was extricated from the...

www.wtol.com

10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 7-car crash on I-75 SB leaves man with critical injuries after car wedges underneath semi-truck

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a seven-car crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 Friday afternoon in Sarasota County near the Manatee County line. According to a news release from FHP, a semi-truck was traveling south in the center lane on I-75, approaching mile marker 205, when the driver failed to slow for stopped traffic.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WAND TV

Police: 3 taken to hospital after car crashed into DPS bus

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car driver and a passenger went to a hospital after police said the driver crashed into a Decatur Public Schools bus. The crash, which police were called to after 4 p.m. Thursday, happened when a 16-year-old driver of a Honda Civic ran a stop sign and T-boned the bus. She claimed she didn't see the school bus, officers said.
DECATUR, IL
#I 75#Accident#Jeep
Fox 19

Recognize this man? Suspect sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police released a video of a man Thursday who is sought in connection with a hit-and run-crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries. According to police, on Sept. 27 a car was traveling eastbound on Ezzard Charles Drive and failed to stop at a red light, striking a motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on Winchell Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after car rear-ends a semi

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Terry Eugene Echols Jr., 32, Wichita, was westbound on Kansas 254 just west of Greenwich. The Honda rear-ended a 2013 Peterbilt semi driven...
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kiwaradio.com

Larchwood Man Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood man was taken to a hospital after an accident south of Rock Rapids on Wednesday October 20, 2021. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 2:35 p.m., 17-year-old Lane Isaac Henrichs of Doon was stopped at the Lakewood Corner, facing southbound in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, waiting for traffic to pass so he could turn east onto A-34. The report says 22-year-old Hunter Deland Harkness of Larchwood was also southbound on 75 behind Henrichs in a 1991 Buick LeSabre, and was slowing down to nearly a stop behind the Grand Prix. According to the deputy’s report, 57-year-old Robert Keith Winegarden of Pocahontas was southbound behind Harkness in a 2007 Peterbuilt semi, pulling a tanker trailer southbound on Highway 75.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
WKRC

Man shot in back, taken to hospital

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was shot in the back on Saturday night was reportedly listed in stable condition. The man, who was said to be in his 40s, was shot near an address on West McMicken Avenue in Over-The-Rhine. He was taken to the hospital. There is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Man expected to recover after being trapped under car

The Newton Falls Fire Department responded to a male who became stuck underneath a car at 40 Mahoning Court in Newton Falls. The man was working underneath a jacked up Saturn when the car fell on his waist. His family called first responders, claiming that the man was dying and...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
13abc.com

Driver seriously injured after car pinned beneath semi

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been hospitalized with what are described as life-threatening injuries after his car was pinned underneath a semi for more than an hour Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the crash on I-75 southbound at the ramp to I-475 westbound. According to a spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver Taken To Hospital After Crashing Car Over Embankment Along Rt. 51 In Fayette County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police are investigating a violent crash that took place in Fayette County. Police say a car went off the roadway along Route 51 in North Union Township, crashing over an embankment. The driver was thrown from the car. (Photo Credit: KDKA) That person was then rushed to the hospital, and police have not released details on their injuries. It took crews more than two hours to get the car back onto the road. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
cbs4local.com

Odessa man hospitalized after struck by semi-truck on I-10

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Police said a man was hospitalized after he was struck by a semi-truck in northwest El Paso Wednesday night. The accident happened at 11:03 p.m. on Interstate 10 east near the Transmountain exit. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was heading eastbound and noticed...
EL PASO, TX

