Raising Cane’s Now Hiring For New Stockton Location Set To Open In December

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton is getting a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The Louisiana-based fast-food chain known for its chicken fingers has been expanding into Northern California. It has previously announced plans to open locations in Roseville and Sacramento in the Natomas area.

On Friday, the restaurant chain also announced that it has started hiring for a new location in Stockton as well. They’re seeking to hire over 200 crew members, the chain said.

The Stockton Raising Cane’s location will be along Pacific Avenue across from San Joaquin Delta College. It is set to open on Dec. 1.

People interested in a job can head to the following website to apply: https://WorkAtCanes.com .