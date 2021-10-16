CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Football - Week 9 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqWRO_0cSjsJGp00

Week 9 Matchups

Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.

Sierra Pacific 28 Granite Hills 42

Reedley 42 Roosevelt 21

Torres 27 Orange Cove 28

Central Valley 14 Atwater 21

Merced 44 Buhach Colony 15

Golden Valley 43 Patterson 59

Central Valley Christian 49 Hanford West 20

Exeter 31 Selma 14

Dinuba 41 Kingsburg 42

Bullard 42 Sanger 21

Edison 14 Madera 34

San Joaquin Memorial 47 Madera South 3

Lindsay 36 Farmersville 3

Corcoran 21 Strathmore 50

Monache 34 Delano 10

Tulare Union 50 Porterville 14

Tulare Western 7 Mission Oak 28

Chowchilla 47 Yosemite 0

Liberty Washington Union (canceled)

Mira Costa 35 Washington Union 14

Fresno 33 Hoover21

Sunnyside 34 McLane 7

Buchanan 33 Clovis 24

Central Clovis East (Canceled)

Clovis North 28 Clovis West 7

Fowler 52 Parlier 0

Minarets 19 Orosi 42

Riverdale 26 Caruthers 28

Tranquillity 0 Coalinga 26

Firebaugh 21 Dos Palos 24

Avenal Mendota (canceled)

El Diamante 42 Mt. Whitney 21

Hanford 21 Redwood 24

Golden West 20 Lemoore 42

Kerman 13 Immanuel 40

Hughson 0 Hilmar 28

Fresno Christian 61 California School for the Deaf 0

