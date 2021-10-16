Friday Night Football - Week 9 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley
Week 9 Matchups
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.Sierra Pacific 28 Granite Hills 42 Reedley 42 Roosevelt 21 Torres 27 Orange Cove 28 Central Valley 14 Atwater 21 Merced 44 Buhach Colony 15 Golden Valley 43 Patterson 59 Central Valley Christian 49 Hanford West 20 Exeter 31 Selma 14 Dinuba 41 Kingsburg 42 Bullard 42 Sanger 21 Edison 14 Madera 34 San Joaquin Memorial 47 Madera South 3 Lindsay 36 Farmersville 3 Corcoran 21 Strathmore 50 Monache 34 Delano 10 Tulare Union 50 Porterville 14 Tulare Western 7 Mission Oak 28 Chowchilla 47 Yosemite 0 Liberty Washington Union (canceled) Mira Costa 35 Washington Union 14 Fresno 33 Hoover21 Sunnyside 34 McLane 7 Buchanan 33 Clovis 24 Central Clovis East (Canceled) Clovis North 28 Clovis West 7 Fowler 52 Parlier 0 Minarets 19 Orosi 42 Riverdale 26 Caruthers 28 Tranquillity 0 Coalinga 26 Firebaugh 21 Dos Palos 24 Avenal Mendota (canceled) El Diamante 42 Mt. Whitney 21 Hanford 21 Redwood 24 Golden West 20 Lemoore 42 Kerman 13 Immanuel 40 Hughson 0 Hilmar 28 Fresno Christian 61 California School for the Deaf 0
