World No. 1 Jon Rahm has missed the cut at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, finishing 10-over-par after two rounds at the treacherous Valderrama. The writing was on the wall for Rahm after the first round when he shot 7-over-par, but he failed to recover and he only managed two birdies in 36 holes in Spain.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO