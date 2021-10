ROCHESTER—For Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos and her sister, a typical day at the migrant detention center in Clint, Texas began before the crack of dawn. Officers from the U.S. Border Patrol would bang their batons on the rails to wake them up. They’d be given cold oatmeal for breakfast, and Ramen noodles for lunch, a pudding cup or small cookie for a snack, and a burrito for dinner. During the day, Sanchez Villalobos and her sister, who Sahan Journal is identifying by the initials Y.S. because she is a 16-year-old minor, said they’d watch over the younger detained children, combing their hair and helping them nap.

