Feast Your Eyes: Maximalist Midcentury Modern Condo Is Listed in Palm Springs

Has the weather turned grey, making you long for summer? The Palm Springs Modernism Week preview (running 14 – 17 October 2021 with some 50 events) is here to remedy that, offering a glimpse of what might be on offer during the annual architectural festival in the West Coast of America. Desert Modernism? Check. Lush poolside parties? Check. City-wide tours, exhibitions and house visits? Check, check, check. This is the ultimate way to get to know the architects who built Palm Springs. Get ready for the autumn preview – a slice of what’s to come during the 2022 Palm Springs Modernism Week in February’s full-blown extravaganza (scheduled for 17 – 28 February 2022), which celebrates desert building, modernist architecture, Californian lifestyle, and good old-fashioned Palm Springs glamour.
