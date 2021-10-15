Feast Your Eyes: Maximalist Midcentury Modern Condo Is Listed in Palm Springs

The owners of this West Austin home are preserving the past while innovating for the present. While many argue that things were just made better back in the day, sometimes a vintage design can be better in theory than in practice. The owners of this West Austin home, nicknamed the Tarrytown Color Pop, loved the mid-century look of the 1952 house, but found they needed to make some changes in order to better accommodate their lives. Among those changes, they wanted a more spacious, updated interior layout, different color schemes and improvement of the quality of sound and air transmission from exterior to interior.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO