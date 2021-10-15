Body recovered from Niagara River identified as teen who accidentally fell into river Monday

New York State Park police announced the body recovered from the Niagara River Thursday has been positively identified as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel of Sanborn.

Monday around 11:00 a.m., Stenzel accidentally fell into the Niagara River when he was fishing with his father at Whirlpool State Park and never resurfaced. Emergency officials responded immediately and began the search.

Thursday, Canadian authorities near Niagara on the Lake recovered a body and NYS Park police announced Friday the body has been positively as Stenzel.