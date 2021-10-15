CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanborn, NY

Body recovered from Niagara River identified as teen who accidentally fell into river Monday

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zldTr_0cSjqPON00

New York State Park police announced the body recovered from the Niagara River Thursday has been positively identified as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel of Sanborn.

Monday around 11:00 a.m., Stenzel accidentally fell into the Niagara River when he was fishing with his father at Whirlpool State Park and never resurfaced. Emergency officials responded immediately and began the search.

Thursday, Canadian authorities near Niagara on the Lake recovered a body and NYS Park police announced Friday the body has been positively as Stenzel.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanborn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niagara River#Whirlpool State Park#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy