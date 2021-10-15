Question: You are known for your expertise in hormone replacement therapy. What other areas of medicine do you specialize in?. Answer: I am board certified in primary care, metabolic cardiology, and chiropractic medicine. I am also board certified in physician weight management, anti-aging medicine, aesthetic medicine and physiotherapy. I specialize in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, and I also treat patients who are in need of hormone replacement, cardiac management, men’s and women’s sexual health, and primary and urgent care. I offer my clients a holistic and personalized approach to healthcare.
