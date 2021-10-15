CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

How to save $30 on this Halo Anti-Aging Tool for collagen boosting

We all want youthful skin — the kind that doesn’t require copious amounts of makeup to fake. If delaying signs of aging is one of your goals, you don’t need to hunt down the fountain of youth. The TOUCHBeauty Halo Anti-Aging Tool is a skin tightening wand that can improve...
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Why Pro-Aging Is the New Anti-Aging, According to Skin Experts

You've heard and seen anti-aging everywhere—not to mention we've covered it extensively—but there is a valid case being made regarding the connotation of the word. Sure, there's nothing wrong with taking care of our bodies and wanting to look younger, but the concept of anti-aging can be pretty stressful—not to mention impossible (you can't age backwards!).
SKIN CARE
East Bay Times

Understanding Cosmetic Procedures With Dr. Nitin J. Engineer

Cosmetic surgery has been on the rise in recent years. Even with the high demand for these procedures, some people do not entirely know what to expect. Dr. Nitin J. Engineer, an award-winning plastic surgeon, helps us better understand some of these procedures. Dr. Engineer is an accredited fellowship-trained plastic...
SKIN CARE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Anti-Aging & Regenerative Associates

Question: You are known for your expertise in hormone replacement therapy. What other areas of medicine do you specialize in?. Answer: I am board certified in primary care, metabolic cardiology, and chiropractic medicine. I am also board certified in physician weight management, anti-aging medicine, aesthetic medicine and physiotherapy. I specialize in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, and I also treat patients who are in need of hormone replacement, cardiac management, men’s and women’s sexual health, and primary and urgent care. I offer my clients a holistic and personalized approach to healthcare.
PORT ORANGE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breasts#Weather#Plastic Surgery
tucson.com

Human growth hormone not proven as anti-aging product

Q: Can taking human growth hormone slow down the aging process?. A: The answer so far is no. Human growth hormone injections have not been shown to be an effective anti-aging product. The pituitary gland in the brain makes and secretes natural growth hormone. In combination with other hormones, such...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheFinds

3 Anti-Aging Hairstyles For Women With Round, Square And Heart-Shaped Faces

Whether you love or hate heading to the hair salon for that obligatory healthy cut, it’s only natural to want a new style that suits you and your features, particularly as you age. Turning to Pinterest for inspiration may be great in some cases, but it’s often better to play to your strengths and cater your new cut to your face shape, flattering your jaw line and even allowing you to look younger than you are. The next time you’re gearing up for a hairstyle revamp or even just a small trim, these are the three best styles to bring to your salon to turn back the clock depending on your face shape, according to Fekkai Stylist, Chiran Hayasaka and Michelle Bareid, Founder of Hair Extensions Advisor.
HAIR CARE
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

What Are the First Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Symptoms can be hard to spot and difficult to diagnose but early clues are emerging. Pancreatic cancer is so difficult to treat in large part because it often isn't discovered until the disease has spread to other parts of the body, as there's no effective screening. That's because in many cases there are no signs or symptoms until the cancer has reached an advanced stage. In November 2020, advanced pancreatic cancer claimed the life of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek following many months of treatment.
CANCER
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
CELEBRITIES
althealthworks.com

“This antibiotic will ruin you” – A Woman Had to Undergo 20 Surgeries to Repair Damage This Common Drug Caused. (FDA issued a warning too late…)

These antibiotics received countless warnings time and time again. Since 1992 consumers have reported the devastating effects they can have on the body, and yet the FDA did nothing. In 2016, the drug warning was finally updated to include the reports, but for many it was too late, and for some, this class of drugs is still being prescribed despite the unnecessary risks.
HEALTH
