Whether you love, hate, or don’t care either way about Call of Duty, one thing that all gamers can unanimously agree on is that the introduction of Call of Duty Zombies changed everything. In just a couple of weeks, Call of Duty: Vanguard, the newest entry in the series, will be released and with it new Zombies maps, monsters, and stories to sink our teeth into. From Nazi Zombies to Margwa, Call of Duty Zombies is no stranger to strange monsters, and in its new Zombies, there will be Demons and Dark Aether.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO