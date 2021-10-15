NorthWood, ECA advance in sectional play

LAGRANGE – In what has been an incredible season so far for the NorthWood volleyball team got even better for the Panthers on Saturday night at Lakeland High School. After defeating a stout Wawasee team during the Class 3A Sectional 21 semifinals earlier in the day, NorthWood flexed its muscle against West Noble in the sectional championship. The Panthers would go on to sweep the Chargers in three sets – 25-6, 25-13, 25-13 – to improve their record to 31-2, win a third-straight sectional title and advance to regionals.

8 DAYS AGO