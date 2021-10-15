NorthWood, ECA advance in sectional play

Kankakee Valley High School’s boys’ cross country team participated in the Rensselaer Central sectional on Saturday, October 2, 2021, advancing to the regional race by virtue of a third place finish. Senior Justin Hoffman placed second overall in 17:02. “Justin’s legs weren’t there today,” explained Coach Adams. “We have some...
The Minnewaska girls’ tennis team began their section play as the #3 seed, taking on #6 seeded BBE on Thursday at the Lakers’ home courts. The match was over quickly as the Lakers blitzed the Jaguars, winning four of the seven matches without dropping a game, including three of the four singles matches.
LAGRANGE – In what has been an incredible season so far for the NorthWood volleyball team got even better for the Panthers on Saturday night at Lakeland High School. After defeating a stout Wawasee team during the Class 3A Sectional 21 semifinals earlier in the day, NorthWood flexed its muscle against West Noble in the sectional championship. The Panthers would go on to sweep the Chargers in three sets – 25-6, 25-13, 25-13 – to improve their record to 31-2, win a third-straight sectional title and advance to regionals.
The Section 6AA opening round match put 10th seeded Holy Angels at No. 7 Jefferson in the team tournament opening round Oct. 5. The Stars scored the 4-3 upset, with Lauren McCoy and Meredith Diehl winning the top two singles matches in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) and 6-1, 7-6), respectively.
South Suburban Conference champions had no difficulty winning first-round games in the section soccer playoffs Tuesday. Rosemount, which tied for first in the SSC girls race, routed Hastings 8-0 in a Class 3A, Section 3 quarterfinal. Lakeville North, the other co-champion, stopped Rochester John Marshall 3-0 in a Class 3A, Section 1 quarterfinal.
SIOUX FALLS – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area will have two girls representing them in the section 3A singles tournament semifinals, while a pair of Tigers doubles teams were eliminated in second round action. No. 3 seed Abbigail Athey picked up a first round victory over no. 14 seed Hannah DeLong...
On Tuesday section boy's and girl's soccer tournaments kicked off across the Northland. In the Section 7AAA quarterfinals, the top-seeded Duluth East boys toppled eighth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 11-0 at Ordean Stadium. They'll host fifth seeded Andover in the semifinals Thursday at 7pm. In Section 7AA, fourth seeded Hermantown downed the...
Banegas has been a prolific scorer all season long for WHS, and before four and a half minutes elapsed in Thursday’s match, he’d already scored twice. He had his third goal with less than 10 minutes gone in the first half. So consistently dangerous has Banegas has been this fall,...
ALBION — Three potential points away from a trip to the sectional semifinals, Westview volleyball coach Kaija Kauffman called time. Central Noble had scored three straight points to draw within 12-10 in the fifth set Thursday night in Albion. Kauffman’s message to her team was simple. “They’re not going to...
SOUTH MADISON COUNTY — When Pendleton Heights and Lapel open the IHSAA Football Sectional on Oct. 22, they will both be playing on the road. Their trips will both be familiar ones, and quick ones, too. In Class 4A Sectional 21, Pendleton Heights will open at nearby Hancock County rival...
BRAINERD -- A torrential downpour. Whistling winds. A disappointing regular season. None of it mattered Wednesday night, though. The Bemidji High School girls soccer team went on the road in the Section 8-3A playoffs as the No. 7 seed and vanquished No. 2 Brainerd 2-1, scoring once in each half and shutting out the Warriors in the second to advance to the section semifinals.
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team won the Section 8A Team Championship yesterday, and they have six girls competing in the Section 8A INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT at the Fargo Courts Plus Wednesday afternoon. Crookston is advancing five of the six individuals to the semi-finals on October 19. The results are below –
For Yonis Muse and the Mayo boys soccer team, Thursday night's Section 1AAA semifinal against Century offered them the perfect opportunity for a little payback. After being blanked by the Panthers in the regular season and finishing second behind them in the Big Nine Conference standings, the third-seeded Spartans got the last laugh, using two first half goals from Muse and some solid second-half defense to knock off the second-seeded Panthers 2-1 at Century High School.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Juan Camilo Vesga improved to 3-0 at the SEC Match Play and led Arkansas to a 3-2 victory over LSU in the semifinals. The Razorbacks will face Vanderbilt for the championship Tuesday morning starting at 9 am. The semifinal match with LSU began Monday but was suspended...
Scoring a goal in each half the top-seeded Esko girl's soccer team shut out eighth seeded Two Harbors 2-0 in the Section 7A quarterfinals Wednesday at Esko School Fields. Maya Emanuel scored first with Britta Koski netting the game-winner late in the second half. Two Harbors keeper Lily Benvie tallied...
The Lady Musketeers will face the Mitchell Lady Bluejackets on Saturday at noon in the second round of sectional action. The game will be played a Christian Academy. Eastern advanced after defeating Henryville, 3-1. Mitchell advanced after blanking Crawford County, 3-0.
Playing an opponent at each end of the volleyball season presents unique challenges, but Greenwood passed with flying colors. The Woodmen opened the Class 4A sectional at Shelbyville on Thursday with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of county and conference rival Whiteland. The win improves Greenwood’s record to 18-12 and qualifies it for Saturday’s 11 a.m. semifinal against Franklin Central.
DULUTH — The doubles team of Lindsy Busch-Catherine Moraghan are headed to the Section 7-1A finals after winning their side of the bracket in the North Subsection 7-2A individual tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Brainerd Warriors duo will be accompanied by Pequot Lakes’ Megan Muller and Carly Chaney who both...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The stages are set for Saturday morning’s sectional semifinal action as both Blackhawk Christian and Snider were among the many Northeast Indiana teams that secured first-round wins on Thursday night. The Braves ended Fremont’s season with a 3-1 victory and the Panthers went down to the wire with Northrop but […]
Park Rapids qualified a singles player and a doubles team to the semifinals of the Section 8A girls tennis tournament during play at Fargo’s Courts Plus on Wednesday, Oct. 13.. Abby Morris, the No. 2 seed in singles, received a first-round bye before defeating No. 7 Hannan Lindemoen of Crookston...
