Alabama pastor charged with raping a teen receives probation

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — An Enterprise pastor charged with rape has received a plea deal of probation that will keep him from serving any time behind bars.

Jason Greathouse struck a plea deal with Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson to downgrade his 20-year rape sentence to one-year unsupervised probation, according to Greathouses’ attorney, David Harrison.

The alleged crime occurred in 2008 when Greathouse was 24 and the victim was 14. Greathouse had been living with her family and had a sexual relationship with the victim.

The plea deal also downgrades his charges from second-degree rape to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor charge.

Harrison said he applauds the Coffee County Circuit Judge Jeff Kelley and Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson on their handling of this case.

So far, the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to WDHN’s request for comment on the case.

This is a developing story and WDHN will have updates as they become available.

