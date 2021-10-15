CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, Sliwa talk health care options for city residents

By Ayana Harry
NEW YORK — The leading candidates for New York City Mayor agree health care access should be expanded in low-income city neighborhoods.

However, Republican Curtis Sliwa and Democrat Eric Adams have very different ideas on how to achieve better access to quality healthcare across the boroughs.

Democrat Eric Adams believes temporary COVID-19 vaccination sites should be turned into permanent health care centers, and he wants community based medical providers to be able to participate in the city’s $100 vaccine incentive program. Currently New Yorkers only receive $100 if they receive their first dose of the vaccine at a city-run site.

During a visit to Somos Community Healthcare in the Bronx, Adams shared “when people are afraid to come in and get the vaccine, it is easier if you speak the language of the people.”

Adams also called for the city to take a new approach in addressing the social and health care needs of New Yorkers.

“You come to the Emergency Room, you have a chronic disease, while we have you let’s use the information to give you the support you need to deal with those preexisting conditions,” he said.

Curtis Sliwa believes doctors must be willing to go directly to patients and meet them where they are.

Sliwa told PIX11 News Friday, “We need to get back to doing house calls especially in the immigrant community where they don’t necessary know how to facilitate the services in a municipal hospital and the municipal clinic.”

As mayor, Sliwa said he would increase support for families struggling to care for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

