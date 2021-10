WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) – A North Hills student is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly poisoning his parents. According to charging documents, the 15-year-old poisoned his parents not once but twice, and the second time landed them both in the hospital. Court records show Jeff Miller’s parents were transported to the hospital on Wednesday night when they got sick after dinner. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) They reportedly told detectives they fell ill but their son and dog were perfectly fine, so they gave Allegheny County homicide investigators permission to search their home and speak with their son about what happened. Investigators went to North...

WEST VIEW, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO